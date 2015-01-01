पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:मेंटेनेंस जाँचने सब स्टेशन और फीडर पहुँचे अधिकारी

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के जबलपुर क्षेत्र में मेंटेनेंस कार्य कराया जा रहा है। सब स्टेशन और फीडरों में चल रहे मेंटेनेंस कार्य में उपकरणों की जरूरत और अभी तक किए गए कार्यों का कारपोरेट अधिकारियों ने मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया। सीजीएम (परचेस) अनिल कुमार अग्रवाल ने एसई सिटी सर्किल आईके त्रिपाठी व डीई विवेक जसेले, एई मेंटेनेंस मढ़ाताल दिनकर दुबे के साथ सोमवार की सुबह सबसे पहले विजय नगर संभाग में मेंटेनेंस कार्य को देखा। यहाँ रामेश्वरम और उखरी सब स्टेशन का निरीक्षण कर कार्य में गति लाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद उखरी के दो फीडरों के काम की गति देखी।

इसके अलावा कटंगा से मिशन कम्पाउंड 33 केवी फीडर, घंटाघर से मिशन कम्पाउंड 33 केवी फीडरों की भी जाँच की। सीजीएम श्री अग्रवाल ने मौके पर ही अधिकारियों से सब स्टेशन और फीडरों में लगने वाले उपकरणों की आवश्यकता की जानकारी लेते हुए कहा कि जिन अधिकारियों को जहाँ उपकरणों की कमी महसूस हो रही है, वह डिमांड भेजें उन्हें उपलब्ध कराए जाएँगे। इस दौरान फील्ड अधिकारियों ने उपकरणों की उपयोगिता पर सवाल उठाए, इनका कहना था कि एमई, डियो के साथ ही इंसुलेटर काफी मात्रा में खराब हो रहे हैं। इसका खामियाजा फील्ड कर्मचारियों को उठाना पड़ता है जो सुधार कार्य के लिए देर रात तक परेशान होते रहते हैं।

