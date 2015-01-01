पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर के निर्देश:अधिकारी फील्ड पर तैनात रहें, सिस्टम भी दुरुस्त रहे

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण ठंड के साथ बढ़ सकता है। वायरस कंट्रोल में रहे, इसके लिये प्रोटोकॉल का पालन लोगाें से सख्ती से कराएँ। इस बात का भी ध्यान रखें कि जनता से जुड़े प्रकरण किसी भी हाल में पेंडिंग न रहें। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने समय सीमा में प्रकरणों के निराकरण के दौरान उक्त निर्देश दिए, उन्होंने अधिकारियों से कहा कि वे फील्ड पर भी नजर रखें, जिससे पूरा सिस्टम दुरुस्त रहे।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि सीएम हैल्पलाइन सहित समस्त लंबित प्रकरण संतुष्टि के साथ समय सीमा में निराकृत करें। नायब तहसीलदार व रीडर के पास यदि 100 दिन के ऊपर के लंबित प्रकरण हैं और उनका समय पर निराकरण नहीं होता है, तो उन्हें एससीएन जारी करें। उन्होंने वृद्ध जन सुरक्षा अभियान को और प्रभावी करने के निर्देश भी दिए।

वेयरहाउस में चेक करें कितना है स्टॉक
धान उपार्जन सही हो, सोसायटिओं में फर्जी खरीदी ना हो, इस बात पर नजर रखें। कलेक्टर ने तहसीलदार व संबंधित अधिकारियों से कहा कि यदि कहीं फर्जी धान खरीदी का प्रकरण सामने आया तो उनके विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जावेगी। इसके साथ ही वेयरहाउस के अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर वेयरहाउस में पुराना धान कितना रखा हुआ है, चेक करें और धान स्टॉक की जानकारी रखें।

