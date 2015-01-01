पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Old Age Security Campaign Opened In Jabalpur, Pol, Cantt, Avanti Bai Ward And Panagarh Area In Red Zone

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिर फैल रहा कोरोना:जबलपुर में कैंट, अवंतीबाई वार्ड और पनागर क्षेत्र रेड जोन में, वृद्धजन सुरक्षा सर्वे ने खोली पोल

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
  • 1 से 13 नवंबर तक वृद्धजन सुरक्षा अभियान के दौरान मिले मरीजों के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग अलर्ट मोड पर
  • तीन वार्ड और मझौली यलो जोन में शामिल

कोरोना संक्रमण के लिहाज से जिले में कैंट, अवंतीबाई वार्ड और पनागर क्षेत्र सबसे अधिक संवेदनशील हैं। ये चौंकाने वाला खुलासा कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर एक नवंबर से 13 नवंबर तक चलाए गए वृद्धजन सुरक्षा सर्वे अभियान में हुआ। वहीं, शहर के तीन वार्ड और मझौली यलो जोन में हैं। इसे देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य और प्रशासन की टीम अलर्ट मोड में आ गई है। इन क्षेत्रों की संवेदनशीलता को देखते हुए एक्शन प्लान बनाया जा रहा है। कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या और सर्वे के अनुसार जिले को रेड, यलो व ग्रीन जोन में बांटा गया है। शहरी सीमा के 79 वार्डो में 74 ग्रीन जोन, तीन यलो और दो वार्ड रेड जोन में हैं।

जिले में कराया गया सर्वे
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा के निर्देश पर जिले में 50 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र वालों को लेकर सर्वे किया गया था। ठंड को देखते हुए वृद्धजनों के कोरोना संक्रमित होने का खतरा सबसे अधिक है। 50 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र वाले जहां संक्रमित कम मिले, उसे ग्रीन जोन में रखा गया है। अभी तक के सर्वे के अनुसार कैंट, अवंती बाई वार्ड और पनागर विकासखंड को रेड जोन में रखा गया है। वहीं, सुभाषचंद्र बैनर्जी वार्ड, महाराज अग्रसेन वार्ड, स्वामी विवेकानंद वार्ड और मझौली विकासखंड यलो जोन में हैं।

ऐसा है एक्शन प्लान

  • वृद्धजन सुरक्षा अभियान में निजी और शासकीय अस्पतालों के साथ घर-घर सर्वे कर 50 से अधिक उम्र वालों की सूची बनाई गई है।
  • कोविड कमांड सेंटर को ऐसे 50 हजार 345 लोगों की सूची उपलब्ध कराई गई है। फोन से उनकी सेहत पर नजर रखी जा रही है।
  • कोविड कमांड सेंटर में पदस्थ डॉ. अमजद खान के मुताबिक उन्होंने अब तक 9685 लोगों से बात कर सेहत की जानकारी ली है।
  • पिछले दिनों मरीजों को वार्ड वार सूचीबद्ध किया गया। जहां 50 प्लस उम्र वाले पांच से अधिक संक्रमित मिले, वहां घर-घर सर्वे कर सस्पेक्टेड की सैंपलिंग कराई जा रही है।
  • जहां ऐसे संक्रमित 20 से अधिक मिले, उसे रेड जोन में रखा गया है। यहां रहने वाले सभी बुजुर्गों की सेंपलिंग कराई जा रही है।
  • 10 से कम मरीज वाले क्षेत्रों को यलो जोन में रखा गया है। मरीजों की कॉन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग कर अन्य लोगों को खतरे से बचाया जा रहा है।
  • पांच से कम मरीज वाले क्षेत्रों को ग्रीन जोन में रखा गया है।

मॉनीटरिंग और विभागों से समन्वय का बेहतर नतीजा
अभियान की मॉनीटरिंग से जुड़े डीपीएम विजय पांडे और डॉक्टर विभोर हजारे ने बताया कि नगर निगम को ग्रीन जोन वाले वार्डों में सफाई व्यवस्था के पुख्ता प्रबंध करने की सलाह दी गई है, जिससे वहां संक्रमण को प्रभावी तरीके से रोका जा सके। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. रत्नेश कुरारिया भी लोगों से फोन पर संपर्क कर कोरोना के खतरे से आगाह कर आवश्यक सलाह दे रहे हैं। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा के मुताबिक इस सर्वे और मॉनीटरिंग का बेहतर परिणाम सामने आएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें