दिनदहाड़े चेन स्नैचिंग ::मीटर रीडर बन घर में घुसा लुटेरा, जबलपुर की 65 साल की महिला का साहस देख उलटे पैर भागा

जबलपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जबलपुर की पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया, सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर तलाश जारी।
  • आरोपी का एक साथी घर के बाहर खड़ा था, वह भी भाग निकला

65 साल की एक महिला के साहस के सामने 25-30 साल के एक लुटेरे को उलटे पैर भागना पड़ा। मामला जबलपुर शहर का है। लुटेरा छीनाझपटी कर चेन का आधा हिस्सा ही ले जा सका। लेकिन, वृद्ध महिला ने जिस तरह उसका डटकर मुकाबला किया, मोहल्ले वाले इस बात की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में सुनिए महिला वीणा खंडेलवाल की जुबानी, उनके मुकाबले की कहानी-

मेरा घर विजयनगर-जबलपुर में जॉय स्कूल के सामने है। बेटा सचिन प्राइवेट जॉब होने से ड्यूटी पर गया था। दोपहर में बहू भी मार्केट चली गई थी। दोपहर के लगभग ढाई बज रहे होंगे, घर में अकेली थी तब अचानक दरवाजा खुलने की आवाज आई। बिना घंटी बजाय किसी की आहट ने मुझे चौकन्ना कर दिया। बाहर आकर देखा तो एक युवक बिजली के मीटर के पास खड़ा दिखाई दिया। वह कुछ नोट कर रहा था। मैंने उसे सख्त लहजे में कहा कि डोर बेल क्याें नहीं बजाया, ये क्या तरीका है घर में घुसने का। यहां क्यों आए हो। वह बोला- मीटर रीडिंग करने आया हूं। बात करते -करते वह अचानक मेरी तरफ बढ़ा और गले की चेन पर झपटा मारा। मैं कुछ सोच भी नहीं पाई लेकिन तुरंत उसका विरोध किया। उसे पकड़ लिया और हाथ की चेन भी वापस लेने की कोशिश की। इस पर वह झूमाझटकी करने लगा और धक्का देकर मुझे गिरा दिया लेकिन मैंने चेन नहीं छोड़ी। शोर मचाया लेकिन इतने में ही खींचतान में चेन टूट गई।

चेन का आधा हिस्सा मेरे हाथ में और आधा लुटेरा लेकर भाग गया। उसके साथ एक कोई और युवक भी बाहर खड़ा था और उनके पास स्कूटी थी। मैं बहुत डर गई थी। कई घंटे तक दिमाग सुन्न सा हो गया था। बहू के लौटने पर वाकया बताया। घटना सुनकर बेटा भी आ गया। रात में हमने एफआईआर दर्ज कराने का निर्णय लिया। आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी खंगाल रही है।

मामले में टीआई विजय नगर ट्रेनी डीएसपी सचिन धुर्वे ने बताया कि आरोपियों की तलाश हुलिए के आधार पर की जा रही है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी देखे जा रहे हैं।

