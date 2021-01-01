पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमपी हाईकोर्ट का फैसला:जन्म देने वाली मां का हक बच्चे पर गोद लेने वाली मां से कहीं ज्यादा, नहीं दे सकते अभिरक्षा; खारिज की याचिका

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट का अहम निणर्य, मां-बेटी को मिली राहत। - Dainik Bhaskar
जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट का अहम निणर्य, मां-बेटी को मिली राहत।
  • हाईकोर्ट ने बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका पर कहा गोद लेने वाली मां चाहे तो सक्षम न्यायालय की शरण ले सकती है
  • हाईकोर्ट की डबल बेंच ने 3 मई 2019 को दिए गए एकल पीठ के फैसले को सही माना

एमपी हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को एक महत्वपूर्ण आदेश में साफ कर दिया कि गोद लेने वाली की तुलना में जन्म देने वाली मां का अधिकार बच्चे पर कहीं ज्यादा है। इसी के साथ चीफ जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक और जस्टिस विजय शुक्ला की डबल बेंच ने बच्चे को अभिरक्षा में लेने के लिए लगाई गई बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका खारिज कर दी। डबल बेंच ने एक वर्ष पूर्व एकल पीठ द्वारा दिए गए निर्णय को यथावत रखा। साथ ही गोद लेने वाली महिला को आदेश दिया है कि वह चाहे तो मामले में सक्षम न्यायालय में शरण लेने के लिए स्वतंत्र है।
ये है मामला
अधारताल, जबलपुर निवासी संजना ने हाईकोर्ट में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका लगाई थी। उसका दावा था कि उसने पनागर निवासी सोफिया भालेराव से उसकी चार वर्षीय बेटी को विधिवत गोदनामा के जरिए गोद लिया था। संजना का पक्ष रखते हुए अधिवक्ता उमेश श्रीवास्तव ने दलील दी कि सोफिया ने गोद देने के बाद बच्ची को खिलाने के बहाने अपने साथ ले गई थी। लेकिन उसने बच्ची को लौटाने से मना कर दिया। इस पर संजना ने हाई कोर्ट में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका दायर की। इस याचिका को हाईकोर्ट की एकलपीठ ने तीन मई 2019 को खारिज कर दी थी।
डबल बेंच में दी गई थी चुनौती
इस आदेश के खिलाफ संजना ने डबल बेंच में अपील दायर की। बच्ची की जन्मदात्री मां सोफिया की ओर से अधिवक्ता पवन कुमार सक्सेना ने कोर्ट को बताया कि फर्जी गोदनामा के जरिए बच्ची को गोद लिया गया था। बच्ची की मां सोफिया की जानकारी के बिना धोखे से उक्त कागजात पर उसके दस्तखत लिए गए थे।
बच्ची की प्रथम संरक्षक उसकी मां है
अंतिम सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने कहा कि बच्ची की प्रथम संरक्षक उसकी प्राकृतिक माता है इसलिए महज इस विवाद के चलते उससे बच्ची का संरक्षण का अधिकार वापस नहीं लिया जा सकता। गोदनामा का विवाद बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका में विचारित नहीं किया जा सकता। कोर्ट ने कहा कि एकलपीठ का आदेश उचित था, इसमें हस्तक्षेप की आवश्यकता नहीं है। इस टिप्पणी के साथ कोर्ट ने अपील खारिज कर दी।

