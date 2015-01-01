पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्दी ने बढ़ाईं यात्रियों की मुसीबतें:एक तो कोरोना का डर ऊपर से बैग के साथ कम्बलों के बोझ ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संक्रमण के दौर के बीच कड़ाके की सर्दी ने बढ़ाईं यात्रियों की मुसीबतें, रेलवे ने कहा- डिस्पोजेबल लिनेन का उपयोग करें

कोरोना काल में एक तो संक्रमित होने का डर सता रहा है और अब ऊपर से कड़ाके की सर्दी शुरू होने से भारी-भरकम बैग के साथ कम्बलों और चादरों का बोझ भी उठाना पड़ रहा है, बहुत परेशानी बढ़ गई है...यह कहना है यात्री नीरज कुमार, शिवेन्द्र कोरी, निशा यादव और रामपाल कोरी का, जो बुधवार को गोंडवाना एक्सप्रेस से दिल्ली जा रहे थे। जो ट्रेन में अन्य यात्रियों की ही तरह गर्म टोपी, स्वेटर, जैकेट पहने हुए थे।

उत्तर भारत में भारी बर्फबारी के बाद मौसम सर्द हो जाने के कारण यात्रियों को गर्म कपड़ों के साथ कम्बल और मोटी चादरें भी ले जानी पड़ रही हैं क्योंकि कोरोना काल की शुरूआत के साथ ही रेलवे ने एहतियात के तौर पर ट्रेनों के बेड लिनन यानी कम्बल, चादरें, तकिए और टॉवल एसी कोच के यात्रियों को देना बंद करने के बाद डिस्पोजेबल बेड लिनेन वाजिब दाम पर उपलब्ध कराए हैं लेकिन डिस्पोजेबल बेड लिनेन लेने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या कम है। यात्रियों का भरोसा घर से ले जाने वाले गर्म कपड़ों पर है, यही वजह है कि उन्हें सामान के साथ कम्बलों के अनावश्यक बोझ को ढोना पड़ रहा है।

अब बैग सँभालें या कम्बलों के ढेर
रीवा सिंगरौली इंटरसिटी के यात्री कोमल और देवेश सोढी ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में वैसे ही ट्रेनों में सफर करना मुश्किल भरा है। मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सेनिटाइजिंग, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद भी हर पल सुरक्षा उपायों के लिए सेनिटाइजेशन करना पड़ रहा है, अब सर्दी के कारण मुश्किल यह है कि बैग सँभालें या फिर कम्बल। इन सब के साथ ट्रेन में चढ़ना परेशानी भरा काम है। ऐसी ही तकलीफ कम्बलों और चादरों को फिर तह लगाकर बैग में रखते समय होती है। पहले अच्छा था कि एसी में सफर करो तो रेलवे की ओर से बेड लिनेन मिलता था, कम से कम कम्बलों के बोझ से राहत रहती थी। अब हालात को देखते हुए बेड लिनेन की सुविधा फिर से शुरू की जानी चाहिए।

कोरोना के संक्रमण के शुरूआती दौर में बेड लिनेन का वितरण बंद करने के साथ पर्दों को हटा दिया गया था। अभी भी कोरोना की लहर है इसलिए लिनने का वितरण संभव नहीं है। यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए डिस्पोजेबल बेड लिनेन स्टेशन पर उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं।
-मनोज कुमार गुप्ता, सीनियर डीसीएम कोचिंग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें