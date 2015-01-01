पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एल्गिन हॉस्पिटल का नजारा:सिर्फ प्रोटोकॉल का हवाला, न तो मास्क नजर आ रहे, न दो गज की दूरी

जबलपुर
एल्गिन में लापरवाही के साथ काउंटर पर लाइन लगाकर खड़ीं महिलाएँ।
  • पर्ची कटाते वक्त सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की उड़ रहीं धज्जियाँ, एंट्री के वक्त गेट पर कोई टेम्प्रेचर लेने वाला भी नहीं, सिर्फ ओपीडी में मरीज को ही जाने की इजाजत ताकि दूरी बनी रहे

कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार जिले में कम जरूर हुई है, लेकिन संक्रमण खत्म नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना और मास्क लगाना कितना जरूरी है, यह बात अब बताने की जरूरत नहीं है। इसके बाद भी कई नजारे ऐसे दिख जाते हैं, जहाँ न तो मास्क नजर आता है और न दो गज की दूरी। एल्गिन हॉस्पिटल में यह नजारा रोजाना देखा जा सकता है, जहाँ सुबह से ही पर्ची कटाने लंबी कतार लग जाती है।

जिले का प्रमुख अस्पताल होने के चलते बड़ी संख्या मरीज यहाँ आते हैं और हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन मौन होकर कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की धज्जियाँ उड़ते देखता है। मरीजों के परिजनों का कहना है कि मरीजों के हॉस्पिटल में प्रवेश के वक्त न तो टेम्प्रेचर लिया जाता है, न ही सेनिटाइजेशन का कोई इंतजाम है। वहीं दूसरी ओर कोरोना के नाम पर ओपीडी में मरीज के साथ अटेंडर को भी जाने की इजाजत नहीं है, जिसके कारण गंभीर स्थिति में भी मरीज अकेला भटकता नजर आता है।

गेट पर ही रोक दिया
भर्तीपुर निवासी राकेश सोनकर ने बताया कि उनकी पत्नी शिल्पा सोनकर टीटी ऑपरेशन से संबंधित जाँच के लिए अस्पताल आईं लेकिन उन्हें अकेले ही प्रवेश दिया गया। जबकि उनका स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं था, ऐसे में उनके साथ किसी परिजन का होना जरूरी था। भले ही पुरुष साथ में नहीं जा सकते, लेकिन उनकी माँ तो साथ में जा सकती थीं, लेकिन उन्हें भी गेट पर रोक दिया गया। इसी तरह की बातें अन्य मरीजों ने भी साझा कीं।

गंभीर स्थिति में अटेंडर भी जा सकते हैं
ओपीडी में मरीजों के साथ उनके अटेंडर को प्रवेश न देने पर आरएमओ डॉ. संजय मिश्रा का कहना है कि अस्पताल की ओपीडी में रोजाना 300 से 400 मरीज आते हैं, ऐसे में सभी के साथ उनके परिजन भी होंगे तो भीड़ बहुत बढ़ जाएगी, जो कि कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सही नहीं है। इसी के चलते केवल मरीज को ही प्रवेश देने की व्यवस्था बनाई गई है। वहीं गंभीर स्थिति में होने पर मरीज के साथ अटेंडर को भी प्रवेश दिया जाता है।

