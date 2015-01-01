पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:पीएमओ को पत्र लिखकर टीएंडडी सर्किल को शिफ्ट करने का विरोध

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
बीएसएनएल के इंस्पेक्शन एंड क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस हैडक्वार्टर को जबलपुर से छीनकर बेंगलुरु शिफ्ट करने के प्रस्ताव के खिलाफ मुखर होते हुए नागरिक उपभोक्ता मार्गदर्शक मंच ने प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय को पत्र लिखकर शहर का गौरव शहर में बने रहने की माँग की है।

मंच के डॉ. पीजी नाजपांडे ने बताया कि पीएमओ को लिखे पत्र में कहा गया है कि बीएसएनएल के पुनर्गठन के नाम पर जबलपुर का भारी नुकसान किया जा रहा है। पहले टीटीसी हैडक्वार्टर को गाजियाबाद ले जाने की साजिश रची गई और अब बीएसएनएल के इंस्पेक्शन एंड क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस हैडक्वार्टर को बेंगलुरु ले जाने की कूटनीति रची जा रही है। जो शहर की अस्मिता के खिलवाड़ है। उन्होंने कहा कि बीएसएनएल के सीजीएम पीडी चिरानिया ने 27 फरवरी 2015 को सर्कुलर जारी कर क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस के बेंगलुरु सर्किल को जबलपुर में शामिल कर उसका हैडक्वार्टर जबलपुर बनाने की सूचना जारी की थी, जो 1 अप्रेल 2015 को लागू हो गई।

अब एक बार फिर बिना कमेटी गठित किए, बिना प्रशासनिक रिपोर्ट के बीएसएनएल के इंस्पेक्शन एंड क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस हैडक्वार्टर को बेंगलुरु ले जाया जा रहा है, जो समझ के परे है। मंच के रजत भार्गव, डॉ. एबी श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. एमए खान, अनिल पचौरी आदि ने दोनों सांसदों से मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने की माँग की है।

