डॉक्टर बोले:हमारी दिवाली मरीज के चेहरे पर मुस्कान देखकर ही मनती है

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अस्पतालों में नर्सिंग स्टाफ ही रहता है तैनात, ऐसे मौकों पर मरीज ही हमारा परिवार

"हमारी दीपावली तो मरीजों की मुस्कान देखकर मनती है, इस बार तो कोरोना के कारण हमें और सतर्क रहने निर्देश मिले हैं। मरीजों को ही परिवार मानकर हम दीपावली मनाते हैं, इसमें हमें खुशी होती है।'' यह कहना है एल्गिन और विक्टोरिया के नर्सिंग स्टाफ का। नर्स हेमलता ठाकुर बताती हैं कि प्रसूताओं व न्यू बार्न बेबी की देखरेख में कोताही नहीं की जा सकती है।

कन्या होने पर ज्यादा खुशी
दीपावली के दिन अस्पताल में होने वाली डिलेवरी में यदि कन्या पैदा होती है तो परिजनों सहित स्टाफ में ज्यादा खुशी होती है। सिस्टर पुष्पलता ने बताया कि त्योहार पर मरीज घर से बाहर होने के कारण कुछ मायूस रहता है, उस समय हम उससे बातें कर उसकी उदासी दूर करने का प्रयास करतेे हैं।

डॉ. सीबी अरोरा ने बताया कि त्योहारों के मौकों पर स्टाफ को मरीज व परिजनों से उत्साह जैसा व्यवहार करने के लिए कहा जाता है। विक्टोरिया की नर्स संध्या सोनी का कहना है कि बच्चों की देखभाल दूसरे मरीजों की तुलना में ज्यादा सतर्कता वाली होती है।

जब वह मुस्कुराते हैं तो उस फीलिंग को बताया नहीं जा सकता। एल्गिन अस्पताल के आरएमओ डॉ. संजय मिश्रा के अनुसार हमें मरीजों का उपचार और उनकी देखभाल हर समय करनी है। मरीज के स्वस्थ होने पर जो सुकून नर्सिंग स्टाफ को मिलता है उसका अंदाजा नहीं लगाया जा सकता। पी-4

