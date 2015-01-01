पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
शहर में कुल सम्पत्ति 2 लाख 63 हजार दर्ज है, जिनमें से केवल 98 हजार करदाताओं ने ही निगम को वित्तीय वर्ष के 8 माह गुजरने के बाद टैक्स चुकाया है। यह कुल सम्पत्तियों का मात्र 37 फीसदी है। यही हाल रहा तो निगम पिछले साल से भी फिसड्डी साबित होगा जिससे निगम की आर्थिक हालत में काेई सुधार नहीं हो पाएगा।

यह अलग बात है कि कुछ वार्ड इस कोरोना काल में भी बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं और उनकी वसूली करीब 60 फीसदी है। बताया जाता है कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के 8 माह बीत चुके हैं और सम्पत्तिकर के रूप में निगम के खाते में कुल 52 करोड़ रुपए ही जमा हो पाए हैं, जबकि पिछले साल इन दिनों तक 62 करोड़ रुपए जमा हो चुके थे। इससे पहले वर्ष 2015-16 की इसी अवधि में 77 करोड़ रुपए जमा हुए थे जो कि एक रिकाॅर्ड है। राजस्व उपायुक्त पीएन सन्खेरे ने बताया कि आज दिनांक तक 98 हजार 700 करदाताओं ने ही सम्पत्तिकर जमा किया है।

जबकि निगम रिकाॅर्ड में कुल 2 लाख 63 हजार 705 करदाता दर्ज हैं। नगर निगम के 16 संभागों में सबसे बेहतर प्रदर्शन जोन क्रमांक 7 अधारताल का रहा है, इसमें सबसे अधिक सम्पत्तिकर महर्षि महेश योगी वार्ड क्रमांक 57 में 61 फीसदी करदाताओं ने जमा किया है। वहीं वार्ड क्रमांक 61 दीवान आधार सिंह वार्ड में 57 फीसदी करदाताओं ने टैक्स जमा किया है।

करदाताओं के प्रतिशत के मान से संभाग क्रमांक 7 अधारताल तो सबसे बेहतर रहा, वहीं कछपुरा, छोटी लाइन फाटक, दमोहनाका, रांझी और मुख्यालय सहित कुल 5 संभागों में 40 फीसदी से अधिक करदाताओं ने टैक्स जमा किया है। बाकी के संभागों में 37 फीसदी से भी कम सम्पत्तिकर जमा किया गया है।पी-3

