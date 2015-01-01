पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:खुले में रखी धान, बादलों ने बढ़ाई किसानों की धड़कन

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
मौसम का मिजाल बदलने से आसमान पर बादल छा गए हैं। शनिवार को कई जगह बंूदाबांदी भी हुई, जिसने किसानों के दिल की धड़कन को बढ़ा दिया। दरअसल उनकी मेहनत की कमाई यानी हजारों क्विंटल धान अभी भी खुले में रखी है। बारिश में इसके भीगने का खतरा बढ़ गया है।

किसानों का कहना है कि बारिश के लिहाज से खरीदी केन्द्रों में सुरक्षा के इंतजाम पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। धान की तुलाई भी नहीं की जा रही है। कुछ केंद्रों में बारदाने न होने के कारण भी तौल का काम बंद रहा। यदि हालात यही रहे तो बड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है।

मटर को भी नुकसान
मौसम के इस बदलाव से जहां रबी सीजन की फसल गेहूं, चना, सरसों, मसूर को लाभ है वहीं अरहर, मटर आदि फसल के लिए यह नुकसान वाला है। इस तरह बारिश और फिर बाद में सर्दी बढऩे से मटर की पत्तियां सफेद पड़ जाएंगी।

धान गीली, पोर्टल बंद
पाटन ब्लॉक में 10 केंद्रों पर समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी की जा रही है। यहां एसएमएस मिलने वाले किसानों की ही धान तुलाई हो रही है। किसानों ने बताया क िशनिवार-रविवार को शासन का खरीदी पोर्टल बंद रहता है। गुरूवार-शुक्रवार को मिले एसएमएस वाले किसानों की धान तुलाई हुई लेकिन कुछ केंद्रों में बारदाने की कमी के कारण यह काम बंद रहा। खुले में पड़ी धान बूंदाबांदी में गीली हो चुकी है।

जिन्हें एसएमएस मिले वे भी मायूस
शनिवार को पाटन कृषि उपज मंडी के खरीदी केंद्र 1 और 2 में धान तुलाई बंद हो गई। अचानक ऐसा होने से वे किसान परेशान रहे जिनको एसएमएस आ चुका था और वे मौसम की बेरूखी देख जल्द से जल्द तुलाई कराना चाह रहे थे। चपोद गांव के किसान भैया पटैल ने बताया कि 10 दिसंबर को जिन किसानों को बारदाना दिया गया था वह सड़ा व थिंगड़े वाला था। इन बोरों से धान गिर रही हैै।

किसानों से मिले पूर्व विधायक
पूर्व विधायक नीलेश अवस्थी ने पाटन मंडी में धान खरीदी केंद्र पहुंचकर किसानों से मुलाकात की। किसानों ने खरीदी कार्य में आ रही परेशानियां बताईं। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से बात करके समस्या के समाधान का आग्रह किया।

सिहोरा: धान खरीदने तीन महीने बाद का आ रहा एसएमएस
समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी की धीमी गति के बीच मौसम का बदलाव किसानों की नींद उड़ा रहा है। दूसरी ओर जो किसान पंजीयन करा रहे हैं उन्हें तीन महीने बाद का एसएमएस आ रहा है। अमगवा निवासी किसान विनोद पटेल ने बताया कि लगभग 300 क्विंटल धान उसके खेत में खुले आसमान के नीचे रखी है, जिसके कारण उसे अगली फसल हेतु विलंब तो हो ही रहा है। उन्होंने धान उपार्जन हेतु सहकारी विपणन संस्था मर्यादित सिहोरा मैं पंजीयन कराया था 12 दिसंबर 2020 को प्राप्त एसएमएस में तिरुपति वेयरहाउस मैं 284 क्विंटल धान उपार्जन के लिए 8 जनवरी 2021 को पहुंचने की सूचना आई है।

इनका कहना है
^केंद्र में बारदाना की कमी आ गई है। 10 दिसंबर को जो बारदाना केंद्र में आया था जो अब वो खत्म हो गया है, उच्च अधिकारी को डिमांड भेजी है। अधिकारियों ने जल्द पहुंचाने की बात कही है।
वीरेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर, केंद्र प्रभारी ,केंद्र 2 कृषि उपज मंडी पाटन

^ पाटन के कुछ केंद्रों में बारदाना खत्म होने की जानकारी मिली है, वहां शाम तक आपूर्ति कर दी जाएगी।
रोहित बघेल, जिला विपणन अधिकारी

गोसलपुर: तिरपाल से धान ढंकने की कवायद
धान उपार्जन केंद्र बुढ़ागर, बेला, कछपुरा जोकि ओपन कैप हृदय नगर और गोसलपुर में संचालित है वहां खुले में पड़ी धान को तिरपाल से ढंकने की कवायद की जा रही है। बूंदाबांदी के बीच बारिश की संभावना को देखते हुए यहां का जायजा लेने तहसीलदार सिहोरा राकेश चौरसिया पहुंचे। उन्होंने केंद्र प्रभारियों को तिरपाल से उपज ढंकने के निर्देश दिए वहीं किसानों से अपने ढेर बचाने उसे ढंकने के लिए कहा।

सिलौड़ी में किसान चिंतित
यहां सुबह से ही मौसम में बदलाव रहा आसमान पर दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। शाम को हल्की बारिश ने किसानों को चिंता में डाल दयिा। खरीदी केंद्रों में खुले में रखी धान को लेकर ज्यादा परेशानी है।

