जबलपुर में नहीं होगा जलसंकट:रमनगरा प्लांट से मेडिकल तक डाली गई दूसरी पाइप, 5 लाख की आबादी तक बिना रुकावट होगी पानी की सप्लाई

जबलपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेडिकल के सामने वॉल्ब लगाने का चल रहा काम।
  • रमनगरा जलशोधन संयंत्र से शहर की 18 टंकियां भरी जाती है, मेडिकल के पास लगाया जा रहा 1200 एमएम क्षमता का वाल्ब

रमनगरा प्लांट से आधे शहर में होने वाली वाटर सप्लाई अब बाधित नहीं होगी। दो दिन की परेशानी के बाद करीब 5 लाख की आबादी तक बिना रुकावट पानी की सप्लाई शुरू हो जाएगी। रमनगरा से मेडिकल के बीच बिछाई गई पाइपलाइन अक्सर प्रेशर पड़ते ही फूट जाती थी जिससे बार-बार जलसंकट खड़ा हो जाता था। अब रमनगरा जलशोधन संयंत्र से मेडिकल तक एक समानांतर पाइप लाइन बिछा दी गई है। इसे मेडिकल के सामने 1200 एमएम के वाल्ब लगाकर जोड़ने का काम चल रहा है। एक पाइपलाइन खराब होगी तो वाल्ब की मदद से दूसरी पाइपलाइन से सप्लाई चालू हो जाएगी।

120 MLD क्षमता का है रमनगरा प्लांट

जानकारी के अनुसार, नगर निगम 120 MLD क्षमता वाले रमनगरा जल शोधन संयंत्र से दूसरी लाइन को जोड़ने के अलावा पुरानी लाइन के लीकेज को भी ठीक करने का काम कर रही है। वहीं प्लांट में भी कुछ मेंटीनेंस के काम होने थे। इसके लिए तीन दिन इस लाइन से शहर में होने वाली 18 टंकियों की सप्लाई को बंद रखा गया है। शहरवासियों को पेयजल की समस्या न हो। इसके लिए नगर निगम ने टैंकर व बोरवेल से सप्लाई कर रही है।

इन क्षेत्रों में जल संकट की समस्या

रमनगरा प्लांट में वैकल्पिक समानांतर पाइप लाइन डालने के चलते आधा शहर प्रभावित है। इसमें मेडिकल रामेश्वरम कलोनी, मदर टेरेसा, मनमोहन नगर, सर्वोदय नगर, राइट टाउन, लक्ष्मीपुर, आनंद नगर, कोतवाली, लेमा गार्डन, गोहलपुर, त्रिपुरी, मोती नाला, शोभापुर और अधारताल क्षेत्र शामिल हैं। जल विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री कमलेश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए टैंकर से सप्लाई की व्यवस्था बनाई गई है। 18 दिसंबर से टंकियों से सप्लाई शुरू हो जाएगी।

जल सप्लाई टंकी।
जल सप्लाई टंकी।

18 टंकियां भरती है रमनगरा प्लांट से

रमनगरा प्लांट से शहर की 18 टंकियां बिडला धर्मशाला, मेडिकल, गुलौआ चैक, रामेश्वरम कॉलोनी, मदर टेरेसा नगर, मनमोहन नगर, सर्वोदय नगर, राइट टाउन, लक्ष्मीपुर, आनंद नगर, कोतवाली, लेमा गार्डन गोहलपुर, टिकुरी टोला, त्रिपुरी, मोतीनाला, मिल्क स्कीम व किलकारी गार्डन को भरा जाता है। लगभग पांच लाख की आबादी इन टंकियों से जुड़ी है।

अब नहीं होगा जलसंकट

जबलपुर नगर निगम आयुक्त अनूप कुमार ने बताया कि रमनगरा की पाइपलाइन अक्सर फूट जाती थी। बार-बार होने वाली परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए ही रमनगरा प्लांट से मेडिकल तक एक समानांतर पाइपलाइन बिछाई गई है। इसे वाल्ब लगाकर एक-दूसरे से जोड़ने का काम चल रहा है। 18 दिसंबर से पानी की सप्लाई चालू होगी।

