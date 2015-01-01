पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बाहर से आने वाली गाड़ियों के बदले समय की जानकारी नहीं मिलने से छूट रही यात्रियों की ट्रेन

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
भारतीय रेल में 1 दिसम्बर से जीरो बेस्ड टाइम टेबल लागू होने के बाद रेलवे ने एक के बाद एक गाड़ियों के आने और जाने का समय बदलने का ऐलान कर दिया है लेकिन टाइम टेबल काे इतनी जल्द में लागू किया जा रहा है कि महीनों पहले टिकट बुक कराने वाले यात्रियों तक को निर्धारित ट्रेन के बदले समय की जानकारी नहीं मिल पा रही है और आशंका-कुशंका के दौर में उनकी गाड़ियाँ छूट रही हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी बाहर से आने वाली गाड़ियों को लेकर हो रही है, जो कब आकर चली जाती हैं, यात्रियों को पता ही नहीं चल पा रहा है। यह अलग बात है कि जबलपुर से चलने वाली गाड़ियों की जानकारी बल्क मैसेज के जरिए रेल प्रशासन द्वारा यात्रियों के मोबाइल पर भेजी जा रही है। पिछले एक सप्ताह के दौरान ट्रेनों की नई टाइमिंग की वजह से कोई परीक्षा देने नहीं जा पाया तो कोई विवाह समारोह में शामिल नहीं हो सका।

आनन-फानन में लागू किए गए टाइम टेबल का शिकार हुए हैरान-परेशान यात्रियों का कहना है कि ट्रेनों का टाइम बदलने से पहले रेलवे को कम से कम एक दिन पहले मोबाइल पर मैसेज करना चाहिए ताकि यात्री अपनी जरूरत के अनुसार निर्णय ले सकें और तैयारी कर सकें।

शाम की ट्रेन सुबह रवाना कर दी, ऐसा थोड़े होता है
जीरो बेस्ड टाइम टेबल के नाम पर रेलवे द्वारा की जा रही मनमानी को लेकर यात्रियों में आक्रोश की लहर है। उनका कहना है िक ट्रेनों का टाइम बदलने के भी कोई नियम होते हैं, जिसमें ट्रेन का समय 10 से 20 मिनट तक बदला जाता है लेकिन इस बार तो रेलवे ने हद ही कर दी है। शाम की ट्रेन सुबह रवाना की जा रही है।

