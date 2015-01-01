पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंतजार खत्म:नए साल में रेल कोच रेस्टॉरेंट में लजीज भोजन का स्वाद ले सकेंगे यात्री

जबलपुर
  • सर्कुलेटिग एरिया में पुराने रेल डिब्बों को आधुनिक बनाने की योजना, वाणिज्य विभाग ने जारी किए टेंडर

रेल कोच में बने मॉडर्न रेस्टॉरेंट में आराम से बैठकर गर्मा-गर्म चाय-कॉफी के साथ स्नैक्स-फास्ट फूड और लजीज भोजन का लुत्फ उठाने का बरसों का इंतजार जल्द ही खत्म होने जा रहा है, क्योंकि जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर नए साल के जनवरी महीने में आधुनिक रेल कोच रेस्टाॅरेंट खुलने जा रहे हैं।

यह अल्ट्रा-मॉडर्न रेल कोच रेस्टॉरेंट शान-ए-भोपाल एक्सप्रेस की तर्ज पर होगा, जिसे मध्य प्रदेश पर्यटन निगम ने रेल कोच में विकसित किया है और जो यात्रियों के साथ आमजनों की पहली पसंद है। जबलपुर रेल मंडल के वाणिज्य विभाग ने इसके लिए टेंडर फ्लोट कर दिए हैं।

सीनियर डीसीएम विश्व रंजन ने बताया कि जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन को आधुनिक बनाने के साथ यात्री सुविधाओं को बेहतर बनाने की दिशा में काम किया जा रहा है, जिसमें यात्रियों के मनोरंजन के साथ फास्ट फूड और कॉन्टिनेंटल फूड की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराने की योजना है।

ऐसे में यात्रियों के लिए एक अलग तरह का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है, जिसमें पुराने रेल के डिब्बों को सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में रख कर उसे ठेकेदार को दे दिया जाएगा, जो उसे मॉडर्न रेस्टॉरेंट-कैफे का लुक देगा। एक बार पुराने रेल के डिब्बों के माॅडर्न लुक में आने के बाद यात्रियों के साथ बाहरी व्यक्ति भी रेल कोच में बने रेस्टॉरेंट में लजीज भोजन का आनंद ले सकेंगे।

5 स्टेशन पर बनाने की अनुमति पाँच साल की रहेगी लीज

श्री रंजन ने बताया िक जबलपुर मंडल के 5 स्टेशनों जबलपुर, मदन महल, कटनी, सतना और रीवा स्टेशनों का चयन रेल कोच रेस्टॉरेंट के लिए किया गया है, जिसमें ठेकेदार को 5 साल की लीज पर रेल कोच दिए जाएँगे। रेलवे के मैकेनिकल विभाग को पुराने कोचेस को रंग-रोगन करने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए हैं, जिसके बाद इन कोचेस को स्टेशन के बाहर रखा जाएगा, ताकि लोग इसका सुविधा अनुसार उपयोग कर सकें।

रेस्टाॉरेंट के लिए पार्किंग की भी अलग व्यवस्था होगी। गौरतलब है कि पमरे में मिशन इनकम चल रहा है, इस तरह के नवीन प्रयोग करने से रेलवे की आय बढ़ेगी। रेल कोचेस में रेस्टाॅरेंट देश के दूसरे रेलवे स्टेशन पर भी शुरू किए जा चुके हैं।

