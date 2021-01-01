पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओपन थिएटर की शुरूआत:पैसेंजर्स को आज मिलेगा खुशियों का उपहार, सफर की थकान दूर करेगा ओपन थिएटर

जबलपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • ट्रेनों में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को खुशियों भरा उपहार मिलेगा

आज गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर मुख्य रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेनों में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए खुशियों और आधुनिक सुविधाओं का उपहार मिलने जा रहा है, जिसमें यात्रियों के खाने-पीने के लिए स्काई लाउंज कैफ और री-फ्रेशमेंट स्टॉल, लॉजिंग-बोर्डिंग के लिए वीआईपी लाउंज, बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए गेम जोन के साथ खरीददारी करने के लिए ब्रांड जोन-री-क्रिएशन जोन और सफर की थकान को ऊर्जा में बदलने के लिए ओपन थिएटर की शुरूआत होने जा रही है, जिसका उद्घाटन पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के महाप्रबंधक शैलेन्द्र सिंह करने जा रहे हैं।

सबसे खास बात यह है कि स्टेशन री-डेवलपमेंट स्कीम के अंतर्गत 120 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से स्टेशन को अल्ट्रा-मॉर्डन बनाने का काम किया जा रहा है। जिसमें एक ओर प्लेटफॉर्म नं.-1 की बिल्डिंग को आर्ट ऑफ पीस बनाया जा रहा है, जिसमें मेगा वेटिंग हॉल की सीलिंग को नीले रंग के बादलों की पेन्टिंग से सजाया गया है, ताकि यात्रियों की सफर की थकान नीले आसमान को देखकर दूर हो सके।

इसी के साथ ट्रेन का इंतजार करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए वेटिंग रूम्स को बड़ा किया गया है और उसमें मॉर्डन फैसिलिटीज उपलब्ध कराई गई हैं। आराम करने वाले यात्रियों को वेटिंग रूम में ही कैंटीन की सुविधा मिलेगी, उन्हें खाने-पीने के आइटम्स खरीदने के लिए बाहर नहीं जाना होगा। वहीं प्लेटफॉर्म नं.-6 पर यातायात को दुरुस्त करने के लिए पार्किंग फ्रेमवर्क आज से शुरू हो रहा है।

