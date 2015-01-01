पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च स्तरीय समिति के गठन की मांग:जबलपुर को पहचान देने वाले मटर का भी न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य तय हो

जबलपुर27 मिनट पहले
जबलपुर को पहचान देने वाले मटर का भी समर्थन मूल्य तय किया जाना चाहिए। इसके साथ ही मटर की खाद्यान्न श्रेणी और फूड प्रोसेसिंग पर उच्च स्तरीय समिति का गठन किया जाना चाहिए।

इस संबंध में नागरिक उपभोक्ता मार्गदर्शक मंच ने राष्ट्रीय कृषि आयोग और कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण मंत्रालय को शिकायत भेजी है। उपभोक्ता मंच के डॉ. पीजी नाजपांडे और अन्य ने 10 सितंबर 2020 को राष्ट्रीय कृषि आयोग के समक्ष मटर की फसल की खाद्यान्न श्रेणी तय करने के लिए याचिका दायर की थी। इस संबंध में डेढ़ महीने पूर्व मध्य प्रदेश के कृषि निदेशक को कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश जारी किए गए थे। 18 नवंबर को कृषि निदेशक को स्मरण पत्र भेजा गया है। उपभोक्ता मंच ने मुख्यमंत्री को ई-मेल भेजकर कहा है कि जबलपुर के मटर उत्पादक किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति अच्छी नहीं है। किसानों की स्थिति को देखते हुए मटर का भी न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य तय किया जाए।

