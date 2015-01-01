पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Pension Was Not Made For Two Years, Retiree Teacher Sent On "care By Collector", Problem Solved In 24 Hours

समस्या का बेजोड़ इलाज:दो साल से लटका था पेंशन, रिटायर शिक्षिका ने "केयर बाय कलेक्टर" पर भेजी समस्या तो 24 घंटे में हो गया हल

जबलपुर9 मिनट पहले
केयर बाय कलेक्टर पर होती है शिकायत
  • कलेक्टर ने "केयर बाय कलेक्टर" नाम से जारी किया है व्हाट्सअप शिकायत नंबर, अब ई-मेल की भी सुविधा

जबलपुर शहर के कछपुरा गणेश नगर में शासकीय जमीन पर गेट लगाकर कब्जा कर लिया गया था। 20 परिवार परेशान थे। सुनवाई कहीं नहीं हो रही थी। कलेक्टर केयर बाय पर शिकायत की और रास्ता खुल गया। 31 जुलाई 2018 को सावित्री पौराणिक रिटायर हुई, लेकिन पेंशन सहित अन्य भुगतान फंस गया। कलेक्टर केयर बाय पर शिकायत की तो 24 घंटे में परेशानी हल हो गई।
अब ई-मेल पर भी कर सकते हैं शिकायत
दरअसल जिले के आम लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने "केयर बाय कलेक्टर" नाम से व्हाट्सअप नंबर 7587970500 जारी किया है। इस पर आने वाली शिकायत की मॉनीटरिंग वे खुद करते हैं। इसका असर ही है कि इस पर मिली 80 प्रतिशत शिकायतें हल हो चुकी हैं। अब कलेक्टर ने इसी नाम से ई-मेल सेवा भी शुरू की है।
घर बैठे लोग कर सकते हैं शिकायत
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने बताया कि अक्सर लोग छोटी-छोटी समस्याओं के लिए भी सरकारी दफ्तरों के चक्कर काटने को मजबूर रहते हैं। ऐसे लोगों की परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए ये सेवा शुरू की गई। पिछले दिनों पनागर के एक पीड़ित ने जमीन सीमांकन न होने का दर्द इसी नंबर पर सुनाया। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर उसकी जमीन का सीमांकन हो गया।

कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा

दो सप्ताह से नहीं कर रहे थे डिस्चार्ज
एक निजी अस्पताल ने पैसा नहीं चुकाने पर कटंगी निवासी मरीज को दो सप्ताह से डिस्चार्ज नहीं कर रहा था। "केयर बाय कलेक्टर" के माध्यम से पीड़ित परिवार की समस्या कलेक्टर तक पहुंची और उसे डिस्चार्ज कराया गया। मझौली में एक नागरिक ने शिकायत कर बताया कि उसके घर के सामने पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए खोदी गई सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं हो रही है। तीन दिन में सड़क बन गई।
इस तरह करता है काम
"केयर बाय कलेक्टर" व्हाट्सअप पर प्रतिदिन मिलने वाली शिकायतों को तत्काल संबंधित विभागों को भेजा जाता है। इन समस्याओं का त्वरित निराकरण के निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए गए हैं। इसकी मॉनीटरिंग खुद कलेक्टर करते हैं, इस कारण पीड़ित की समस्या त्वरित गति से दूर हो जाती है। अब कलेक्टर ने लोगों की सुविधा के लिए ई-मेल एड्रेस-carebycollectorjabalpur@gmail.com भी जारी किया है। इस पर लोग अपनी समस्या, शिकायत या सुझाव भेज सकते हैं।
80 प्रतिशत शिकायतों का निराकरण
25 सितम्बर को शुरू किए गए "केयर बाय कलेक्टर" व्हाट्सअप पर अब तक 503 शिकायतें प्राप्त हुई थी। इसमें अब तक 480 शिकायतों का निराकरण किया जा चुका है। प्रतिशतता में ये 80 प्रतिशत है। इस पर कोविड मरीजों, संक्रमित क्षेत्रों के सैनिटाइजेशन, कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के उल्लंघन के साथ ही पेंशन, सूदखोरी, शराब व भू-माफिया, चिटफंड कंपनियों का फ्रॉड, छात्रवृत्ति, आय, जाति व मूल निवास प्रमाण पत्र से लेकर विभिन्न विभागों से जुड़ी शिकायतें पहुंची थी।

