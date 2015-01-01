पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉकडाउन की अफवाह:त्योहार और शादी के सीजन की भी खरीददारी करने पहुँचे लोग

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर के मुहाने पर लापरवाही

कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण जिस तेजी से एक बार फिर फैल रहा है और हर दिन मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है, उसे देखते हुए लोगों से ज्यादा से ज्यादा घरों में रहने की बात कही जा रही है। लेकिन इस संक्रमण को भुलाकर लोग बाजारों में खरीददारी करने उमड़ रहे हैं। त्योहारों के साथ शादी का सीजन भी शुरू हो गया है जिसके कारण लोग त्योहार और शादी से जुड़ी सामग्री खरीदने बाजारों तक पहुँच रहे हैं।

कुछ बाजार क्षेत्र ऐसे हैं जहाँ परचून और कपड़ा सहित अन्य खरीददारों की भीड़ बनी ही रहती है। इसके अलावा यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि एक बार फिर से लॉकडाउन लगने की जो अफवाह उड़ी उसके कारण भी बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ गई है। बाजारों में खरीददारों की ऐसी भीड़ उमड़ी कि कई जगह जाम लग गया। लोगों के वाहन जाम के कारण धीरे-धीरे खिसक रहे थे जो इस जाम में फँसा वह एक से दो घंटे तक हलाकान होता रहा।

क्या थी भीड़ की वजह
बड़ा फुहारा और छोटा फुहारा, अंधेरदेव, लार्डगंज क्षेत्र में शनिवार को इतनी ज्यादा भीड़ थी कि पैर रखने जगह नहीं थी। लोगांे का कहना है कि अगर लॉकडाउन हो गया तो वे क्या करेंगे यही कारण है कि वे खरीदी करने पहुँच गये। हालाँकि इस भीड़ में ज्यादातर लोग ऐसे थे जिनके घरों में आने वाले दिनों में विवाह कार्यक्रम हैं जिसकी खरीदी वे करने पहुँचे थे। चार पहिया और दो पहिया वाहनों के पहुँचने के कारण भीड़ बढ़ी। वहीं सड़क के किनारे त्योहार के सीजन की दुकान और ठेले लगाने वालों के कारण भी सड़कें सँकरी हो गईं और जाम के हालात बन गये।

सावधानी जरूरी, न लॉकडाउन न कर्फ्यू
शहर और आसपास के क्षेत्र में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ ही जिला प्रशासन भी सतर्क हो गया है और अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिये गये हैं कि वे लोगों में जागरूकता लायें। वहीं कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा का कहना है कि अब ज्यादा सावधानी बरतने का वक्त है क्योंकि संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है। हमारे शहर में अभी स्थिति ठीक है लेकिन आने वाले समय के लिये भी हमें तैयार रहना है। इसलिये बेवजह घरों से बाहर न निकलें, मास्क पहनें और सेनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें। फिलहाल जिले में न तो कहीं लॉकडाउन लगाया जा रहा है और न ही कर्फ्यू जैसी स्थिति बन रही है।

संडे लॉकडाउन करने का आया सुझाव
जबलपुर में भी संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। प्रदेश के 5 शहरों में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू शुरू हो गया है ताकि संक्रमण की चेन को तोड़ा जा सके। जबलपुर में भी रात 8 बजे से बाजार बंद कराने और संडे टोटल लॉकडाउन करने का सुझाव जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में रखा गया।

सांसद राकेश सिंह की अध्यक्षता में शनिवार की रात 10 बजे से शुरू हुई वर्चुअल बैठक में जनप्रतिनिधियों और अधिकारियों ने अपनी बात रखी, जिसमें रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू और एक दिन के लॉकडाउन का प्रस्ताव भोपाल भेजने की सहमति बनी। इस दौरान विधायक, अजय विश्वनाई, इंदू तिवारी, अशोक रोहाणी, विधायक संजय यादव, विधायक विनय सक्सेना, कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा, जिपं सीईओ, एडीएम जुड़े थे।पी-3

भीड़ लगाने पर 7 दुकानें सील
कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का सख्ती से पालन कराने के कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा के निर्देश पर कार्यवाही की जा रही है। शनिवार को अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में दुकानों में भीड़ लगाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की गई और 7 दुकानों काे सील किया गया। इस दौरान तहसीलदार रांझी स्वाति सूर्या के नेतृत्व में जयंती कॉम्प्लेक्स स्थित अंजू मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग को सील कर दिया गया। कार्यवाही के दौरान थाना प्रभारी ओमती भी मौजूद थे।

दो दुकानों में कार्यवाही
पाटन में नियम का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर चलानी कार्यवाही की गई तथा दो दुकानों को सील कर दिया गया। संयुक्त कार्यवाही में नायब तहसीलदार सुरभि जैन, सीएमओ श्रीकांत पाटर एवं पुलिस की टीम उपस्थित रही।

एक हजार का जुर्माना
नियम तोड़ने पर कटंगी में राजस्व एवं नगर परिषद के अमले ने चार दुकानों से एक हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल किया।

