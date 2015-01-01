पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्याय की गुहार:मेडिकल कॉलेज के पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन के परिजन पहुंचे जबलपुर, एंटी रैगिंग की धाराएं बढ़ाने एएसपी से मिले

जबलपुर35 मिनट पहले
पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन (26) की आत्महत्या मामले में परिजन शनिवार को एएसपी से मिले
  • छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर चांपा रहोद से पहुंचे थे परिजन
  • शिकायत पत्र देकर बताया भाई के साथ होने वाली रैगिंग की व्यथा

मेडिकल कॉलेज के पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन (26) की आत्महत्या मामले में परिजन शनिवार को एएसपी से मिले। जांजगीर चांपा के रहोद से पहुंचे परिजनों ने आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। कहा कि उनके खिलाफ एंटी रैगिंग की धाराएं भी लगनी चाहिए। परिजनों ने शिकायत के माध्यम से भाई के साथ होने वाली रैगिंग की व्यथा सुनाई।
फाइलें फाड़ देते थे आरोपी
भागवत के बड़े भाई प्रहलाद देवांगन ने एएसपी साउथ गोपाल खंडेल से मिलकर आरोपियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। बताया कि उसके भाई को एक जुलाई को प्रवेश लेने के कुछ दिन बाद से ही पांचों नामजद आरोपी प्रताडि़त करने लगे थे। पांचों सीनियर छात्र विकास द्विवेदी, अमन गौतम, सलमान खान, अभिषेक गेमे और शुभम शिंदे रैगिंग करते थ्ज्ञे। वे उसकी फाइलों को फाड़ देते थे। ओटी में मुर्गा बनाते थे। हास्टल में रात में मारपीट करते थे। उससे पैसों की मांग करते थे। उनकी प्रताडऩा से परेशान होकर उसने नींद की गोली खा ली थी।

पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
पीजी छात्र भागवत देवांगन की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो

मेडिकल प्रशासन ने नहीं की थी कार्रवाई
मेडिकल में इलाज के दौरान उसने पांचों के बारे में बताया भी था। तब कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने आश्वस्त कर चुप करा दिया था कि आगे से ऐसा नहीं होगा। वह आठ दिन के लिए घर गया था। तब उसने अपने साथ होने वाली रैगिंग के बारे में बताया था। वहां से समझाने के बाद 26 सितम्बर को जबलपुर लौटा। चार दिन तक आरोपी छात्र उसे हास्टल में नहीं घुसने दिए। वह दोस्त के यहां रहा। आरोपी विकास द्विवेदी ने एक अक्टूबर को उसे हॉस्टल बुलाया था। उसी दोपहर तीन बजे भागवत देवांगन ने कमरे में फंदे से झूल कर जान दे दी थी।

