पुलिस की कार्रवाई:जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के पांच सीनियर्स की रैगिंग से परेशान होकर पीजी छात्र ने की थी आत्महत्या, 34 दिन बाद एफआईआर

जबलपुर17 मिनट पहले
भगवत देवांगन की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
  • छग के जांजगीर चंपा निवासी पीजी छात्र भगवत देवांगन की आत्महत्या का मामला

मेडिकल कॉलेज पीजी छात्र भगवत देवांगन (28) की आत्महत्या मामले में पांच सीनियर्स के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज हुई। पांचों के खिलाफ भगवत के भाईयों ने गढ़ा थाने में लिखित शिकायत कर प्रताडऩा का आरोप लगाया था। मामले में मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन को भी शिकायत की थी। एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी भी मामले में जांच कर रही है। इस हाईप्रोफाइल सुसाइड केस को लेकर पीजी छात्र के गृह नगर जांजगीर चंपा के रहौद (छत्तीसगढ़) में कई दिनों तक प्रदर्शन हुआ था। पुलिस के मुताबिक आर्थो से पीजी कर रहे पांच सीनियर छात्रों विकास द्विवेदी, अमन गौतम, सलमान, शुभम शिंदे, अभिषेक गेमे को आरोपी बनाया गया है। प्रकरण में धारा 306, 34 भादवि का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 2 अक्टूबर को भगवत देवांगन के बड़े भाई प्रहलाद और छोटे भाई देवी देवांगन ने गढ़ा थाने में इसकी शिकायत की थी। पांचों आरोपी सोशल ग्रुप में भी उसे लेकर काफी आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करते थे। उससे 24-24 घंटे की ड्यूटी लेते थे। उसके साथ आपत्तिजनक बर्ताव करते थे। उसे कई बार सजा के तौर पर मुर्गा बना देते थे। यहां तक कि उसके साथ मारपीट भी करते थे।

सुसाइड के समय पुलिस कार्रवाई की फाइल फोटो
सुसाइड के समय पुलिस कार्रवाई की फाइल फोटो

ये था मामला
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर चांपा में रहौद निवासी भगवत देवांगन ने जुलाई में पीजी आर्थोपेडिक 2020 के प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश लिया था। एमबीबीएस उसने पुणे स्थित मेडिकल कॉलेज से किया था। पांचों सीनियर छात्रों की प्रताडऩा से भगवत ने तनाव में आकर सितम्बर में बड़ी मात्रा में दवाएं खा ली थी। इसके बाद वह एक महीने तक घर रहा। तब भी उसके मोबाइल पर सीनियर छात्रों के आपत्तिजनक और हर्ट करने वाले मैसेज आते थे। 25 सितम्बर को वह जबलपुर लौटा था और एक अक्टूबर को दोपहर में मेडिकल कॉलेज हास्टल नम्बर तीन में फंदा लगाकर झूल गया था।
6 भाई-बहनों में दूसरे नम्बर का था भगवत
पिता अमृतलाल और मां गीता देवांगन की 6 संतानों में भगवत दूसरे नम्बर का था। पिता का बर्तन और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक का रहौद में बड़ा व्यवसाय है। उससे बड़ा प्रहलाद और छोटे दो भाई देवी व काली हैं। दो बहनों में बड़ी सीता की शादी हो चुकी है। छोटी वैभव पढ़ाई कर रही है। उसकी मौत के बाद से ही परिवार के लोग आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे थे।

