त्योहारों के मौसम में तस्करों पर सख्ती:पिकअप एवं कार में ढोई जा रही थी शराब

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 60 पेटी शराब जब्त, तस्करी में लिप्त 4 आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 1 फरार

बरगी एवं गोरखपुर थाना पुलिस की टीम ने शुक्रवार को संयुक्त कार्यवाही करते हुए 4 शराब तस्करों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से करीब 4 लाख रुपये कीमती 60 पेटी अंग्रेजी गोवा शराब जब्त की है। जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की दरमियानी रात मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि पिकअप वाहन में 3 व्यक्ति अत्यधिक मात्रा में शराब लेकर रमनपुर से जबलपुर जा रहे हैं।

तत्काल तिन्सी फाटक के पास नाकाबंदी कर पिकअप क्रमांक एमपी 20 एलए 2375 काे रोका गया, तो चालक पुलिस को देखते ही गाड़ी मोड़कर भागने लगा। उसे पीछा कर पकड़ा गया। ऑटो में चालक सहित तीन आरोपी थे, पूछताछ करने पर आरोपियों ने अपना नाम फूटाताल निवासी जयकुमार गुप्ता 19 वर्षीय, बेलबाग निवासी सुजल खनोटिया, 18 वर्षीय तथा गोहलपुर निवासी राजा श्रीवास 18 वर्षीय बताया।

तलाशी लेने पर डाले में 40 कार्टून रखे हुये थे, जिसमें 2 हजार पाव गोवा विस्की रखी मिली। वाहन चालक जयकुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि गोटेगाँव में रोड किनारे स्थित एक खेत पर एक व्यक्ति से 2200 रुपये पेटी की दर से 20 पेटी तथा सुजल एवं राजा ने 10-10 पेटी शराब कुल 40 पेटी शराब खरीदी थी, जिसे धूमा होते हुये जबलपुर लेकर जा रहे थे।

वहीं गोरखपुर थाना पुलिस ने जलपरी के पास नया गाँव तिराहे में रोड किनारे खड़ी कार क्रमांक एमपी 20 टीए 2027 से बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध शराब जब्त की है। मुखबिर की सूचना पर दबिश दी गई तो पुलिस को देखते ही दो आरोपी भागने लगे। एक व्यक्ति जंगल का फायदा उठाकर भाग गया, दूसरे को घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा गया, जिसने अपना नाम गुलशन झारिया, 23 वर्ष निवासी सेठीनगर, गुप्तेश्वर बताया।

फरार आरोपी की पहचान सेठीनगर निवासी कुक्कु जैसवाल के रूप में हुई। कार की तलाशी लेने पर डिक्की एवं बीच की सीट में 20 कार्टून में 1 हजार पाव गोवा विस्की शराब रखी मिली। दोनों मामलों में वाहन व शराब जब्त कर आरोपियों के खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट के तहत कार्यवाही की गई है।

