  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • Plan For Underground Cabling At A Cost Of Rs 300 Crore In Rewa And Sagar, Including Jabalpur, Will Be Saved From Electricity Theft To Maintenance

जबलपुर सहित तीन जिले चयनित:300 करोड़ से अंडरग्राउंड होगी बिजली, सड़कों से हटेगा तारों का जाल, आंधी-तूफान में भी नहीं गुल होगी बिजली

जबलपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शक्तिभवन जबलपुर
  • पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी ने तैयार कराया प्रस्ताव, घनी आबादी व हरियाली वाले क्षेत्रों को प्राथमिकता

जबलपुर सहित प्रदेश के सागर व रीवा में 300 करोड़ की लागत से अंडरग्राउंड विद्युत लाइन बिछाने की तैयारी है। इसके लिए पहले चरण में सघन और हरियाली बहुल क्षेत्रों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। अंडरग्राउंड विद्युतीकरण का एक बड़ा फायदा ये होगा कि आंधी-तूफान में भी बिजली गुल नहीं होगी। खंभे पर फैले तारों के जाल से मुक्ति मिलेगी तो फाल्ट नहीं होगा। खुले तार से होने वाले हादसों से भी निजात मिलेगी। वहीं विभाग को बिजली चोरी रोकने से लेकर साल में दाे बार होने वाली मेंटीनेंस खर्च बचाने में मदद मिलेगी। पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी इसे एकीकृत विद्युत विकास योजना (आईपीडीएस) के तहत कराने जा रही है।

इसी महीने शासन को भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव

जानकारी के अनुसार पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी शहरों में तारों का जाल हटाना चाहती है। खासकर घनी आबादी और संकरे मार्गों पर तारों के जाल के चलते अक्सर हादसे भी होते रहते हैं। वहीं उनके मेंटीनेंस पर अधिक खर्च करना पड़ता है। कंपनी ने जबलपुर सहित रीवा व सागर जिले के लिए अंडरग्राउंड स्कीम तैयार कर लिया है। शासन को यह प्रोजेक्ट फाइनल कर इसी महीने के अंत तक भेजा जाएगा। इसकी मंजूरी मिलते ही इस पर काम शुरू करा दिया जाएगा।

अंडरग्राउंड बिजली के ये होंगे फायदे-

  • अंडरग्राउंड लाइन होने के बाद साल में दो बार होने वाला बिजली का मेंटेनेंस नहीं करना होगा।
  • बिजली सप्लाई में फॉल्ट बहुत कम होंगे, जिसके कारण निर्बाध बिजली सप्लाई मिलेगी।
  • सड़कों से पोल और तारों का जाल हट जाएगा। पेड़ की कटाई-छटाई बिजली विभाग को नहीं करना होगा।
  • ट्रांसफार्मर की जगह कंपैक्ट सब स्टेशन लगाए जाएंगे।
  • सड़क के दोनों तरफ लाइन डाली जाएगी। इससे सर्विस लाइन सड़क को क्रास नहीं करेगी।
  • बिजली चोरी रोकने में मदद मिलेगी। वहीं खुले तारों से होने वाले हादसों में भी कमी आएगी।
पोल पर तारों के इन जाल से मिलेगी मुक्ति
पोल पर तारों के इन जाल से मिलेगी मुक्ति

कंपनी क्षेत्र के तीनों संभाग मुख्यालयों का चयन

विभागीय स्तर पर इसकी जिलेवार डिटेल प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट बनाई जा रही है। कंपनी के योजना प्रभारी के मुताबिक कंपनी क्षेत्र में तीन संभाग मुख्यालय जबलपुर, रीवा व सागर में तेजी से आबादी बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में बिजली के पोल और ट्रांसफॉर्मर लगाना और उन्हें मेंटेनेंस करना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। लाइनों का जाल घनी आबादी में खतरनाक होता जा रहा है। कई जगह बारिश और आंधी तूफान की वजह से लाइन टूट जाती है जिससे दुर्घटना होती है। इधर बिजली विभाग को भी अलग से मेंटेनेंस पर हर साल लाखों रुपये खर्च करना पड़ता है

पहले चरण में इसे प्राथमिकता

बिजली कंपनी फिलहाल जिलेवार प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रही है। इसमें अधिकारियों को ऐसे इलाकों को प्राथमिकता देने के निर्देश है जहां सड़क लगी है। आबादी घनी है। जगह कम बची हुई है। और नए पोल लगाने के लिए पर्याप्त जगह नहीं है। इसके अलावा जहां हरियाली अधिक है वहां भी 11 केवी और घरेलू लाइनों को अंडरग्राउंड करने का प्रस्ताव बनाने को कहा गया है।

जिले में ये है अंडरग्राउंड बिजली का हाल

जबलपुर में स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत 34 किमी अंडरग्राउंड बिजली करने पर काम चल रहा है। इसे स्मार्ट सिटी के अंतर्गत चुने गए राइट टाउन, नेपियर टाउन, गोलबाजार व ओमती क्षेत्र को चुना गया है। इसके अलावा मदनमहल से दमोहनाका तक बन रहे फ्लाईओवर वाले रूट पर भी बिजली तार अंडरग्राउंड किए जाने की तैयारी है। शहर के बायपास को क्रास करने वाले 11 केवी के तार को अंडरग्राउंड कर निकाला गया है।

11 केवी व एलटी लाइन को करेंगे अंडरग्राउंड

जबलपुर, सागर और रीवा जिले में अंडरग्राउंड केबलिंग का प्रोजेक्ट बन रहा है। जिसकी रिपोर्ट बन रहा है। इसमें एलटी और 11केवी लाइनों को अंडरग्राउंड किया जाना है।

अभय विश्नोई, मुख्य महाप्रबंधक आईपीडीएस योजना

