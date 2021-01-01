पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:पमरे महाप्रबंधक पहुंचे स्टेशन .. कहा-दो महीने में पूरा करो काम

जबलपुर
काम तो अच्छा चल रहा है लेकिन टारगेट का ध्यान रखते हुए दो महीने में स्टेशन के विकास कार्यों को पूरा कर लिया जाना चाहिए .. यह बात महाप्रबंधक पश्चिम मध्य रेल शैलेन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने शुक्रवार को स्टेशन के निरीक्षण के दौरान कही। उन्होंने कहा कि जबलपुर स्टेशन पर चल रहे सौन्दर्यीकरण एवं यात्री सुविधा के कार्यों से स्टेशन का लुक बदलने वाला है।

कुछ समय के बाद जबलपुर स्टेशन आकर्षक रूप में नजर आएगा। इस अवसर पर पमरे जीएम ने डीआरएम संजय विश्वास के साथ प्लेटफाॅर्म नं.-6 के बाहर के रेलवे सर्कुलेटिंग क्षेत्र, वेटिंग रूम, ओपन रेस्त्रां के निर्माण कार्य को देखा और कार्यों पर संतोष व्यक्त किया।

निरीक्षण के अवसर पर प्रमुख मुख्य विद्युत अभियंता डॉ. राकेश कुमार गुप्ता, प्रमुख मुख्य इंजिनियर एके पांडे सहित मंडल के अधिकारी विश्व रंजन, संजय यादव, विराट गुप्ता, इदरीश मोहम्मद, संजय मनेरिया, कमान्डेंट अरुण त्रिपाठी, सुनील श्रीवास्तव, देवेश कुमार सोनी, पंकज दुबे आदि मौजूद थे।पी-3

