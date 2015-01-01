पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:धर्म रक्षा यात्रा को पुलिस ने घेरा, रानीताल चौक पर हंगामा

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन के खिलाफ अनशन पर बैठेंगे जबालिपुरम हिन्दू महासभा के सदस्य

जबालिपुरम हिन्दू महासभा द्वारा निकाली जा रही धर्म रक्षा यात्रा को पुलिस-प्रशासन ने प्रतिबंधित कर दिया। इस यात्रा को लेकर कई दिनों से हिन्दूवादी संगठन के लोग तैयारियाँ कर रहे थे। लेकिन मंगलवार की देर रात प्रशासन ने कानून-व्यवस्था बिगड़ने का हवाला देते हुए यात्रा पर रोक लगा दी।

हालाँकि इसके बावजूद जबालिपुरम हिन्दू महासभा के सदस्यों के साथ कई संगठन बुधवार की सुबह रानीताल चौक पर भगवा झंडे और बैंड बाजे के साथ एकत्रित हो गए। इधर पुलिस भी पहले से तैयार थी और जैसे ही रानीताल चौक पर यात्रा निकालने की तैयारी हुई, पुलिस ने चारों तरफ से बैरिकेडिंग करके कार्यकर्ताओं को घेर लिया। जिसकी वजह से जमकर हंगामा हुआ और पुलिस-प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी शुरू हो गई।

हालाँकि कुछ देर बाद अधिकारियों की समझाइश पर मामला शांत हुआ और रानीताल चौक पर ही यात्रा की औपचारिकताएँ पूरी हुईं। जबालिपुरम हिन्दू महासभा के मार्गदर्शक जगद््गुरु स्वामी राघवदेवाचार्य ने कहा कि धर्म रक्षा यात्रा पर रोक लगाकर प्रशासन ने राष्ट्र धर्म का अपमान किया है।

एड. सुधीर नायक ने कहा कि प्रशासन को अपनी दोगली नीतियाँ बदलनी होंगी। अमित खम्परिया ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रशासन हिन्दुत्व और हिन्दू संस्कृति के साथ कुठाराघात कर रहा है। प्रशासन की हठधर्मिता के खिलाफ हिन्दू महासभा के सदस्य अनशन पर बैठेंगे। इस मौके पर सीताराम सेन, धनंजय बाजपेयी, अनिल गोलानी, अनिल मिश्रा, सचिन गुप्ता, मीरा दुबे, सुनीता पांडे, पुष्पा तिवारी व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें