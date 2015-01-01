पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सल घेराबंदी:जरूरत का सामान लेने आए नक्सलियों को पुलिस ने घेरा, एक महिला नक्सली ढेर

बालाघाट25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महिला नक्सली का शव बरामद किया गया।
  • मालखेड़ी के जंगल में बालाघाट पुलिस और नक्सली मुठभेड़

परसवाड़ा के कान्हा क्षेत्र से लगे मालखेड़ी के जंगल में बीती रात बालाघाट पुलिस और खटिया मोचा दलम-2 के नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ में एक महिला नक्सली का शव पुलिस ने बरामद किया है। जरूरत का सामान लेने आए नक्सलियों को पुलिस ने घेर लिया था, इसी में महिला नक्सली ढेर हुई है। पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक तिवारी ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि बीते 6 नवंबर को पुलिस को जानकारी मिली थी कि बैहर क्षेत्र में नक्सली गांव के आसपास किसी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने पहुंचे है, जिसके बाद बालाघाट पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच कई राउंड फायरिंग हुई। इस वारदात में लगभग 25 से 30 की संख्या में नक्सली दो अलग-अलग जगह में मोर्चा संभाले हुए थे। जिससे निपटते हुए बालाघाट पुलिस ने एक महिला नक्सली को ढेर कर दिया। सूत्रों के अनुसार एक और नक्सली, पुलिस की गोली से घायल बताया जा रहा है, जिसे नक्सली अपने साथ उठाकर ले गए है। बताया जाता है कि नक्सली जरूरत की सामग्री लेने आए थे, जिसकी जानकारी मिलने के बाद बालाघाट पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई की। घटनास्थल को सील कर दिया गया है। घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी और सुरक्षा बल के जवान है।

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस बल।
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस बल।
