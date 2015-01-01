पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जबलपुर में जब्त अवैध हथियारों का मामला:रिमांड में लिए गए कांग्रेस नेता ने खोली जुबान, उसका दूसरा दत्तक भाई कट्‌टा कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस नेता के घर से जब्त अवैध हथियार की फाइल फोटो
  • राजकुमार उर्फ नाटी बाबू सोनकर ने दो युवकों को लिया है गोद
  • गोटेगांव निवासी भाईलाल पटेल की तलाश में दो टीमें दे रही दबिश

कांग्रेस के पूर्व सचिव गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर जुआ फड़ के दौरान मिले अवैध हथियारों के मामले में एक और गिरफ्तारी गुरुवार को एसआईटी ने की। गिरफ्त में आया आरोपी कांग्रेस नेता का दत्तक भाई है। उसके पिता राजकुमार उर्फ नाटी बाबू सोनकर ने दो युवकों को गोद लिया है। आरोपी के पास से एक कट्‌टा और कारतूस जब्त किया। पुलिस रिमांड में लिए गए कांग्रेस नेता ने पूछताछ में कई अहम जानकारी उगली है। मामले में फरार गोटेगांव नरसिंहपुर निवासी भाईलाल पटेल सहित अन्य की तलाश में एसआईटी की चार टीमें जगह-जगह दबिश देने में जुटी है।
एसआईटी ने किया गिरफ्तार
हाईप्रोफाइल मामले की जांच के लिए गठित एसआईटी की टीम ने गुरुवार को भान तलैया निवासी चंगी सोनकर को गिरफ्तार किया। उसके पास से कट्‌टा-कारतूस जब्त किया। हथियार के बारे में उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। उधर रिमांड पर लिए गए कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर और उसके भाई सोनू सोनकर से पूछताछ में कई अहम जानकारी एसआईटी को मिली है। कुछ और सफेदपोश नेताओं के नाम भी सामने आए हैं।

गिरफ्तारी के समय कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू सोनकर की फाइल फोटो
गिरफ्तारी के समय कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू सोनकर की फाइल फोटो

एक सफेदपोश मदद में लगा
अवैध हथियारों के प्रकरण में फरार चल रहे राजकुमार ऊर्फ नाटी बाबू सोनकर,उसका दत्तक पुत्र ओमकार उर्फ बबुआ, मैनेजर रजनीश वर्मा, गोटेगांव निवासी भाईलाल पटेल की तलाश में एसआईटी की चार टीमें लगी हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक एक सफेदपोश आरोपियों को कोर्ट में सर्मण कराने के लिए एसआईटी पर दबाव डाल रहा है। राजनीतिक रूप से उक्त नेता को कांग्रेस नेता का परिवार पूर्व में मदद कर चुका है।
ये है पूरा मामला
6 नवंबर की आधी रात एसपी की स्पेशल-35 टीम ने भानतलैया निवासी कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर में संचालित जुआ फड़ पर दबिश दी थी। मौके से 41 जुआरियों से 7.41 लाख रुपए जब्त हुए थे। कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू, उसके भाई सोनू की तलाशी के साथ घर की सर्चिंग में दो कार्बाइन सहित बंदूक, रायफल, पिस्टल, रिवाल्वर, एयर गन, 19 मैग्जीन, विभिन्न बोर के 1478 कारतूस और जंगली जानवर के दो सींग जब्त किए गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी बोले- कोरोना की वजह से इस बार फैमिली फोटो नहीं ले सके, लेकिन हमारे बीच की दूरियां घट रही हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें