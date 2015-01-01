पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बिटिया के हाथ पीले करने अपने हिस्से की राशि पाने कंपनी के चक्कर लगा रहा बिजली कर्मचारी

जबलपुर36 मिनट पहले
जिस बिजली कंपनी में वर्षों नौकरी की, मगर जब सेवानिवृत्त हो गए तो अपनी जिस पेंशन का हिस्सा कंपनी को दिया (पेंशन बेचा) उसी राशि को पाने 20 माह से कर्मचारी अकाउंट ऑफिस के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं।

इनमें कुछ तो पिछले 6-8 माह से भटक रहे हैं। एक कर्मचारी की स्थिति तो यह है कि दिसंबर माह में उसे बिटिया की शादी करना है, मगर उसे अपने हिस्से की ही राशि नहीं मिल रही है। मप्र तकनीकी कर्मचारी संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि कर्मचारी ग्रेच्युटी, जीपीएफ का कुछ हिस्सा कंपनी को देकर बदले में एक मुश्त राशि लेते हैं, मगर लंबे समय से राशि न मिलने के कारण कुछ कर्मचारियों को तो त्योहार भी कर्ज लेकर मनाने की नौबत आ गई है।

संघ के हरेंद्र श्रीवास्तव, जेके कोष्टा, रमेश रजक, एसके मौर्या, केएन लोखंडे, अजय कश्यप, राजकुमार सैनी, शशि उपाध्याय, राकेश नामदेव सहित अन्य का कहना है कि सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों के साथ अन्याय किया जा रहा है।

इन कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिला पैसा

राजेंद्र प्रसाद पांडे कटनी से सेवानिवृत्त हुए और वर्ष 2019 में अपनी पेंशन बेची, जिसका पैसा 9 लाख 27 हजार मिलना था। उक्त कर्मचारी रामपुर स्थित अकाउंट ऑफिस में लगातार चक्कर लगा रहा है मगर राशि नहीं मिल रही है।

रामसेवक चौबे जेसू पूर्व संभाग से रिटायर्ड हुए थे, उन्हें ग्रेच्युटी का एक लाख 21 हजार रुपए मिलना था, अब उनकी बिटिया की शादी करना है मगर उन्हें चक्कर लगाना पड़ रहा है। सरिता सोंधिया पिछले 6 माह से पेंशन की राशि पाने ऑफिस के चक्कर लगा रही हैं । माया एसटीसी संभाग नयागांव में पदस्थ रही हैं, 4 माह से पेंशन और ग्रेच्युटी का पैसा नहीं मिला है।

