वाह रे अँधेरगर्दी:समय से पहले बिल जमा फिर भी काट दिया कनेक्शन

जबलपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • राजस्व वसूली के फेर में उपभोक्ताओं को परेशान करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे बिजली कर्मचारी

बिजली कंपनी की अँधेरगर्दी से इन दिनों हर कोई परेशान नजर अा रहा है। कहीं बिजली बिल मनमाने भेजे जा रहे हैं तो कहीं मीटर तेज भागने की शिकायत आ रही है। ऐसी शिकायतें कम होने की बजाय अब बेवजह विद्युत कनेक्शन काटने के मामले ज्यादा आ रहे हैं।

कई उपभोक्ताओं की यह शिकायत है कि बिल जमा करने की अंतिम तारीख से काफी पहले बिल जमा करने के बाद भी विद्युत कनेक्शन काटे जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद बिल जमा की रसीद दिखाने के घंटाें बाद भी कनेक्शन नहीं जोड़े जाते हैं। उपभोक्ताओं का कहना है कि जब बिल जमा हो गया है तो फिर कनेक्शन क्यों काटे जा रहे हैं। बिजली कंपनी का राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड अपडेट नहीं होने से उपभोक्ताओं को परेशान किया जा रहा है।

क्या कहते हैं उपभोक्ता
कटंगी रोड निवासी उपभोक्ता प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि उन्हें जो बिल मिला था उसमें अंतिम तिथि 28 नवंबर है उन्होंने बिल की पूरी राशि 21 को ही जमा कर दी, इसके बाद भी कनेक्शन काट दिया।
करमचंद चौक निवासी हेमंत तिवारी का कहना है कि बिल जमा करने के बाद भी कनेक्शन काटना कर्मचारियों की गलती है। इसके बाद भी जब लाइन जुड़वाने की बात आती है तो लाइन कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों के चक्कर लगाने पड़ते हैं।
राजस्व टारगेट पूरा करने के फेर में बिजली अधिकारी-कर्मचारी नियम विरुद्ध तरीके से सुबह लोगों के उठने से पहले ही कनेक्शन काट रहे हैं।

बिल जमा करने के बाद कनेक्शन कट रहा है तो यह देखा जाएगा कि गलती किस स्तर पर हो रही है उनके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई होगी।
-आईके त्रिपाठी, एसई सिटी,

