सख्ती की तैयारी:बिजली कंपनियों की जमीन सरकार के नाम दर्ज करने फिर से तैयारी

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले साल भी अक्टूबर में हुई थी कवायद फंड जुटाने के लिए विनिवेश का फंडा

बिजली कंपनियों की जमीनों को शासन के नाम दर्ज करने की कवायद एक बार फिर शुरू हो गई है। पिछले साल कांग्रेस शासनकाल में अक्टूबर माह में इस तरह के प्रयास हुए थे, मगर यह प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हो पाई थी। अब सबसे पहले जबलपुर स्थित शक्ति भवन और उसके आसपास की भूमि काे सरकार अपने अधीन करने की तैयारी में है। जिसमें खेल के मैदान से लेकर कर्मचारी आवास की भूमि शामिल की जा सकती है।

इस बेशकीमती जमीन का मालिकाना हक परिवर्तन करने का मकसद जमीन का विनिवेश कर धन जुटाना है। इस प्रक्रिया को अंतिम रूप देने मप्र का लोक संपत्ति विभाग अन्य विभागों की जमीनों का डाटा जुटा रहा है। इस पत्र के बाद मप्र पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी ने जो जानकारी भेजी है, उसमें जबलपुर में उनके पास बिना उपयोग वाली जमीन न होने की बात कही गई है। इसके अलावा रीवा और सागर क्षेत्र में कई एकड़ जमीन होने की बात कही गई है। अन्य कंपनियों द्वारा भी ऐसी ही जानकारी बनाई जा रही है। शासन की नजर 15 एकड़ में विद्युत कर्मचारियों के लिए शादी व अन्य समारोह के लिए बनाया गया भवन, खेल मैदान, आवास व अस्पताल पर है।

शासन स्तर से बिजली कंपनी द्वारा जो जमीन उपयोग में नहीं लाई जा रही है, उसकी जानकारी माँगी गई है। योजना के संबंध में जानकारी नहीं है।
- प्रकाश पचौरी, एसई सिविल, पीएमसी

