त्योहार ने बढ़ाई रौनक:अनलॉक के बाद बढ़ती गई प्रॉडक्शन की रफ्तार, उद्योगों का उत्पादन मीटर अब 60 से 70 फीसदी तक पहुँचा

जबलपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस इंडस्ट्रियल सेक्टर की ग्रोथ शून्य तक जा पहुँची, उसमें अब आया तेज उछाल गारमेंट में सबसे ज्यादा चढ़ाव, लेकिन कहीं मटेरियल तो कहीं पैसों की किल्लत

मैन्यूफेक्चरिंग गतिविधियों को मापने वाले परचेसिंग मैनेजर्स इंडेक्स में 58.9 का इजाफा साबित करता है कि कारखाने की मशीनरी ने रफ्तार बढ़ा दी है। जबलपुर के इंडस्ट्रियल सैगमेंट को देखा जाए तो इसमें 60 से 70 फीसदी का इजाफा हुआ है। त्योहारों के मौसम में मनी फ्लो भी बढ़ा है, उम्मीद की जा सकती है कि अगले एक-दो महीनों में उत्पादन की अर्थव्यवस्था पूरी तरह से पटरी पर होगी। सुरक्षा संस्थानों के शहर में गोला-बारूद की उत्पादकता भी बढ़ी है। हालाँकि ज्यादातर आयुध निर्माणियाँ रॉ-मटेरियल की किल्लत से जूझ रही हैं।

शहर के इंडस्ट्रीज और व्यापार में इन दिनों काफी रौनक लौट आई है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान जिन उद्योगों में कामकाज पूरी तरह से ठप होकर शून्य पर आ गये थे उन्हीं इंडस्ट्रियों में अब 60 से 70 फीसदी तक वर्किंग होने लगी है। अकेले सुरक्षा संस्थानों के पास तकरीबन 3,200 करोड़ का उत्पादन लक्ष्य है। जानकार बताते हैं कि व्हीएफजे, जीआईएफ और ओएफके के लिए स्थानीय औद्योगिक इकाइयाँ जरूरी सामान का निर्माण करती हैं। लिहाजा एक बड़ी पूँजी का प्राइवेट सेक्टर के हिस्से में आना तय है।

रफ्तार बढ़ी फिर भी आधे से कम
निजी क्षेत्र के बनिस्बत ऑर्डनेंस फैक्ट्रीज में उत्पादन की अलग वर्किंग है। जानकारों का कहना है कि ज्यादातर कच्चे माल की खरीददारी वित्तीय वर्ष की पहली तिमाही में की जाती है। लॉकडाउन की वजह से रॉ-मटेरियल की न तो खरीददारी हो पाई और न ही आपूर्ति। अनलॉक होने के बाद सहयोगी कलकारखानों ने उत्पादन शुरू किया लेकिन आपूर्ति अभी तक सुचारू नहीं हो पाई है। जाहिर सी बात है कि सुरक्षा संस्थानों की प्रॉडक्शन लाइन पर इसका असर साफ नजर आता है।

प्रोसेस बढ़ी पर पैसों की किल्लत
दशहरा के बाद दीपावली के त्योहार के मद्देनजर गारमेंट्स उद्योग के साथ फूड प्रोसेसिंग, प्लास्टिक और फर्नीचर उद्योगों में काफी तेजी आई है। हालात ये हैं कि व्यापारियों के पास काम के ऑर्डर पर्याप्त मात्रा में हैं, मगर पूँजी की कमी उनके सामने आड़े आ रही है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान व्यापार हुआ नहीं, इससे पहले जहाँ कहीं माल गया था, वहाँ से अभी पेमेंट आई नहीं है ऐसे में रॉ-मटेरियल खरीदने की दिक्कत समझ में आ रही है।

गारमेंट्स सेक्टर में उछाल
सबसे पहले और काफी अच्छी तेजी रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स में आई है। इस व्यापार में सितंबर माह से ही कामकाज ने गति पकड़ ली थी। खासकर साउथ क्षेत्र से सम्पर्क जुड़ने से माल के पर्याप्त ऑर्डर के साथ ही उसकी भरपूर सप्लाई भी व्यापारियों के खातों में आ रही है। गारमेंट्स व्यापार में लॉकडाउन के दॉरान जो सूनापन देखा गया था अब उसमें करीब 80 फीसदी काम आ गया है।

प्लास्टिक उद्योग भी चल पड़ा
गारमेंट्स कारोबार में तेजी का असर प्लास्टिक उद्योग पर पड़ा है। पैकेजिंग से लेकर कॉलर और पट्टी में लगने वाली प्लास्टिक सामग्रियों का उत्पादन बढ़ गया है। इसके अलावा अन्य छोटी-छोटी सामग्रियों का भी उत्पादन बढ़ा है। प्लास्टिक उद्योग में दोनों तरफ से बढ़ोत्तरी होती नजर आ रही है, एक तो यहाँ के स्थानीय कारोबारी इनसे जरूरत की सामग्री ले रहे हैं, इसके अलावा लॉकडाउन के दौरान जो उत्पाद बाहर जाना बंद हुआ था वह भी चालू हो गया है।

फर्नीचर और फूड प्रोसेसिंग की रंगत लौटी
लगातार त्योहारी सीजन से ही सही फर्नीचर और फूड के कामों की रंगत भी लौट आई है। चाहे लकड़ी के फर्नीचर हों या फिर लोहे की आलमारी का काम हो इन सब में भी तेजी देखी जा रही है। पीवीसी पाइप फैक्ट्रियों में निर्माण के साथ सप्लाई का काम भी बढ़ा है। मकान निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ होने से कंस्ट्रक्शन उद्योग भी चालू हो गया है।

हम हर मदद को तैयार
अनलॉक के बाद से इंडस्ट्रीज के कामकाज में तेजी आई है। आने वाले दिनों में औद्योगिक क्षेत्र को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कोशिश की जाएगी। किसी तरह की परेशानी आती है तो हम हर संभव मदद के लिए तैयार हैं।
- सीएस धुर्वे डायरेक्टर, एकेवीएन

फ्लो बना रहे
मनी फ्लो बना रहता है और काम की डिमांड आती रहती है तो जल्द ही सब कुछ सामान्य हो सकेगा। इससे अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूती मिलेगी।
- रवि गुप्ता, महाकोशल चैम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स

