जिला मूल्यांकन समिति की बैठक:पाँच साल से नहीं बढ़े संपत्ति के रेट, इस बार 20 फीसदी तक बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन को लेकर जिला मूल्यांकन समिति की बैठक में चर्चा माँगे सुझाव

शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन में पिछले 5 साल से बढ़ोत्तरी नहीं हुई है, इसलिए इस बार 20 फीसदी तक बढ़ाई जा सकती है। यह प्रस्ताव जिला मूल्यांकन समिति की बैठक में रखा गया। अधिकारियों को इसके अनुसार ही प्रस्ताव तैयार करने के निर्देश कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने दिए। कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में हुई बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए कलेक्टर ने कहा कि क्षेत्र का आकलन करने और उस क्षेत्र की स्थिति को देखने के बाद ही प्रस्ताव बनाया जाए कि कितनी बढ़ोत्तरी की जा सकती है। इस दौरान अधिकारियों से सुझाव भी माँगे गए कि इसमें और क्या अच्छा हो सकता है, जिससे राजस्व भी आता रहे और आमजन पर ज्यादा भार भी न आए।

एनएच एवं शहर से लगे ग्रामों में विकास को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए वर्ष 2021-22 की मूल्य वृद्धि प्रस्तावित की जाए और जहाँ पर कॉलोनियाँ विकसित हो रही हैं, वहाँ उचित वृद्धि प्रस्तावित की जाए। इस संबंध में संबंधित अधिकारी 10 फरवरी को पुन: बैठक आयोजित करें। बैठक में जिला पंजीयक निधि जैन, रजनेश सोलंकी, सभी एसडीएम, नगर निगम, टीएनसीपी, पीडब्ल्यूडी सहित अन्य विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

20 प्रतिशत की कमी की गई थी
कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन में वर्ष 2015 से कोई बढ़ोत्तरी नहीं हुई है, जबकि वर्ष 2019 में कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन में 20 फीसदी की जो कमी गई थी वह अभी भी चल रही है, इसलिए इस बार रेट बढ़ना तय माना जा रहा है।

कमानिया और मिलौनीगंज में एग्रीकल्चर लैण्ड के रेट
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि रेट में कई जगह अभी भी असमंजस की स्थिति बनती है। कमानिया, बड़ा फुहारा और मिलौनीगंज क्षेत्र ऐसे हैं जो पूरी तरह से व्यावसायिक क्षेत्र हैं, कुछ हिस्सा रहवासी भी है लेकिन गाइडलाइन में अभी भी इस क्षेत्र में एग्रीकल्चर लेंड और उसके रेट तय हैं। इस असमानता को दूर करने के निर्देश दिये गये।

व्यावसायिक और रहवासी की दरें होंगी एक जैसी
बैठक में यह भी निर्देश दिये गये हैं कि शहर में कई जगह ऐसी स्थिति है कि क्षेत्र तो व्यावसायिक है लेकिन रजिस्ट्री के समय रहवासी बताकर पंजीयन करा लिया जाता है जिससे शासन को राजस्व का नुकसान होता है। अब प्रस्ताव ऐसा तय हो कि क्षेत्र के अनुसार व्यावसायिक और रहवासी की कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन की दरें एक जैसी हों।

अभी सबसे ज्यादा रेट सिविक सेंटर में
कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन में सबसे ज्यादा रेट अभी सिविक सेंटर और बड़ा फुहारा क्षेत्र के हैं। यहाँ प्रति वर्गफीट 8 हजार रुपये के रेट से रजिस्ट्री की जाती है। वहीं सबसे कम रेट कुंडम के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में है जहाँ प्रति वर्गफीट सौ रुपये से भी कम पंजीयन और स्टाम्प शुल्क लगता है।

