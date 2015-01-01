पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्रॉडगेेज पर जल्द शुरू होगी यात्री ट्रेन:जबलपुर से नैनपुर-गोंदिया होकर दो सुपरफास्ट सहित 10 यात्री ट्रेन चलाने का प्रस्ताव रेलवे मुख्यालय भेजा

जबलपुर
प्रतीकात्मक
  • पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे जोन ने भेजा प्रस्ताव, जल्द मंजूरी मिलने की उम्मीद, जबलपुर-रीवा इंटरसिटी को गोंदिया तक विस्तार देने की तैयारी

उत्तर-दक्षिण के बीच सबसे छोटे रेल रूट जबलपुर-नैनपुर-गोंदिया के बीच जल्द ही दो सुपरफास्ट सहित 10 ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू होगा। ब्रॉडगेज और इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन लाइन बनने के बाद से इस ट्रैक पर मालगाड़ी का संचालन शुरू हो गया। अब यात्री ट्रेनों को चलाने की तैयारी है। पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे (पमरे) ने रेलवे बोर्ड को सभी 10 ट्रेनों को चलाने का प्रस्ताव भेज दिया है। इस प्रस्ताव में जलपुर-रीवा इंटरसिटी को भी गोंदिया तक विस्तार देने की बात शामिल की गई है।

दो सुपरफास्ट अब नैनपुर से जाएंगी बेंगलुरू व हैदराबाद

रेलवे सूत्रों के अनुसार पमरे ने रेलवे बाेर्ड को जो प्रस्ताव भेजा है, उसके मुताबिक जबलपुर से यशवंतपुर और दानापुर-सिकंदराबाद एक्सप्रेस को नैनपुर-गोंदिया-बल्लारशाह के रास्ते चलाने की अनुमति मांगी गई है। ये ट्रेन अभी इटारसी-नागपुर के रास्ते चलती है। प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी मिलते ही दोनों ट्रेनों को कम दूरी तय कर अपने गंतव्य मंजिल तक पहुंचेगी। बेंगलुरू और हैदराबाद का सफर जल्दी पूरा हो सकेगा। इसके अलावा गोंदिया-बालाघाट के बीच दो पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलाने का भी प्रस्ताव है। जबलपुर-रीवा के बीच संचालित इंटरसिटी को बालाघाट-गोंदिया तक चलाने का प्रस्ताव दिया गया है।

जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन
जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन

पांच अन्य ट्रेन भी इसी रूट से चलाने का प्रस्ताव

रेलवे बोर्ड को भेजे गए प्रस्ताव में इसके अलावा पांच अन्य ट्रेन भी इसी रूट से चलाने की तैयारी है। वर्तमान में शहर से होकर गुजरने वाली भोपाल-दुर्ग-अमरकंटक एक्सप्रेस में यात्री प्रतीक्षा सूची को देखते हुए एक ट्रेन इंदौर-भोपाल-जबलपुर-नैनपुर-रायपुर व बिलासपुर के बीच चलाने की है। इसके अलावा दो मेमू ट्रेन भी गोंदिया से नैनपुर के रास्ते मदनमहल के बीच संचालित होंगी।

इन ट्रेनों का संचालन आज से मुख्य रेलवे स्टेशन से

मदनमहल रेलवे स्टेशन के चल रहे विस्तारीकरण के चलते यहां से संचालित होने वाली जबलपुर-रीवा और जबलपुर-सिंगरौली इंटरसिटी को आज से मुख्य स्टेशन से रवाना किया गया। वापसी में भी दोनों ट्रेनें अब मुख्य स्टेशन पर ही टर्मिनेट होंगी। जबलपुर-दयोदय एक्सप्रेस की टाइमिंग में भी बदलाव किया गया है। अब ये ट्रेन रात नौ बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन दोपहर ढाई बजे अजमेर पहुंचेगी। पहले जबलपुर से 8.40 बजे छूटती थी।

