पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फसल खरीद:22 किमी दूर बना दिया खरीदी केन्द्र, बाहर बेचनी पड़ रही धान

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 साल से बंद महाराजपुर समिति को फिर से कर दिया शुरू, लेकिन किसानों को नहीं मिल पाई राहत

समर्थन मूल्य पर हो रही धान खरीदी किसानों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गई है। पनागर क्षेत्र के कुछ गांव ऐसे हैं जिनका सेंटर 22 किलोमीटर दूर कृषि उपज मंडी में बनाया गया है। इससे किसानों में खासी नाराजगी है। इससे परेशान किसान अपनी उपज व्यापारियों को बेच रहे हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि मंडी ले जाने में जितना भाड़ा खर्च होगा और परेशानी होगी उससे अच्छा तो यह है कि वे व्यापारियों को सस्ते दाम पर अपनी उपज बेच दें। इस मामले में अधिकारी अभी कुछ भी बोलने से कतरा रहे हैं।

किसानों ने बताया कि भरदा, खरौंद, टुकरा, पड़रिया, निपनिया, कषही, तिंदनी, महगवां, झुरझुरू सहित करीब 13 गांव ऐसे हैं जो महाराजपुर सहकारी समिति अंतर्गत आते थे। फसल खरीद से लेकर अन्य कार्य भी किसानों के लिए महाराजपुर सहकारी समिति ही संचालित करती थी। करीब 10 वर्ष पहले यह समिति बंद करा दी गई थी। इसके पीछे कर्मचारी न होने की समस्या सहित स्थान की कमी बताई गई थी। जिसके बाद महाराजपुर समिति के अधीन आने वाले गांवों के किसानों को छत्तरपुर सोसायटी में मर्ज कर दिया गया। पिछले दस सालों से किसान ढाई किलोमीटर दूर छत्तरपुर सोसायटी में अपनी उपज बेच रहे थे।

फिर शुरू कर दी सोसायटी
किसानों ने बताया कि इस वर्ष से महाराजपुर समिति को पुन: शुरू कर दिया गया है, लेकिन पर्याप्त स्थान नहीं होने के कारण महाराजपुर समिति ने उपार्जन केन्द्र कृषि उपज मंडी जबलपुर को बनाया है, जो काफी दूर है। किसानों का कहना है कि 22 किलोमीटर दूर उपज ले जाने में भाड़ा अधिक लगेगा। इसके साथ ही अन्य तरह की परेशानियां भी उठानी पड़ेंगी। मजबूरी वश किसान अपनी उपज को व्यापारियों को औन-पौन दाम पर बेच रहे हैं। किसानों ने पुन: छत्तरपुर सोसायटी में खरीदी करने की माँग की है।

ये बनेगी समस्या
किसानों ने बताया कि भरदा, पड़रिया, निपनिया और कषही समेत अन्य गांवों से मुख्य कृषि उपज मंडी की दूरी करीब 22 किलोमीटर है, जबकि छत्तरपुर की दूरी केवल ढाई किलोमीटर है। ऐसेे में यदि किसान अपनी उपज लेकर टैक्टर-ट्रॉली से जबलपुर मंडी जाते हैं तो प्रति चक्कर उन्हें करीब 2 हजार रुपए भाड़ा देना होगा। प्रति ट्रॉली 22 से 25 क्ंिवटल धान ही वे मंडी पहुंचा पाऐंगे। जिन किसानों को अधिक उपज है उन्हें कई गुना भाड़ा चुकाना पड़ेगा। इसके अलावा उन्हें तुलाई की राशि भी प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से देनी पड़ती है। इससे उन पर अर्थिक बोझ बढ़ जाएगा।

इनका कहना है
आज इसी संबंध में मीटिंग रखी गई है, सभी अधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे। जो भी दिशा निर्देश मिलेंगे। उसी के अनुरूप कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
नितिन मेहरा, प्रशासक पनागर सोसायटी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें