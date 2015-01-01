पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Ramanagara Line Will Be Replaced With Leakage And Lalpur Main Line Valve Will Be Replaced, 26 Tanks Will Not Be Filled

शहर में दो दिन नहीं मिलेगा पानी:रमनगरा लाइन में लीकेज सुधार और ललपुर मेन लाइन का वॉल्व बदला जाएगा, 26 टंकियाँ नहीं भर पाएँगी

बलपुर/जबलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  रमनगरा लाइन में लीकेज सुधार और ललपुर मेन लाइन का वॉल्व बदला जाएगा, 26 टंकियाँ नहीं भर पाएँगी

चेतराम की मढ़िया पीएंडटी के पास लीकेज सुधार और आगा चौक पर ललपुर लाइन में वॉल्व को बदला जाएगा, जिसके कारण रमनगरा और ललपुर फिल्टर प्लांट से गुरुवार की शाम और शुक्रवार को दोनों ही समय जलापूर्ति नहीं की जाएगी। शहर को 26 टंकियों से तीन वक्त का पानी नहीं िमलेगा। शनिवार की सुबह से जलापूर्ति सुचारु हो जाएगी।

नगर निगम के कार्यपालन यंत्री कमलेश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि चेतराम की मढ़िया पीएंडटी गेट नम्बर 1 के समीप राइजिंग मेन पाइप लाइन के लीकेज का सुधार कार्य किया जाना है, साथ ही आगा चौक पर राइजिंग मेन लाइन का वाॅल्व बदला जाना है।

यह कार्य गुरुवार एवं शुक्रवार को किया जायेगा। इस कार्य के कारण गुरुवार को रमनगरा जलशोधन संयंत्र एवं ललपुर 42 एमएलडी जलशोधन से शाम की जलापूर्ति प्रभावित रहेगी, वहीं शुक्रवार को दोनों ही टाइम जलापूर्ति नहीं की जा सकेगी।

इन टंकियों से नहीं होगी जलापूर्ति

दोनो संयंत्र बंद रहने से जिन टंकियों को नहीं भरा जा सकेगा उनमें बिड़ला धर्मशाला, मेडिकल, त्रिपुरी, गुलौआ, राइट टाउन, रामेश्वरम्, मनमोहन नगर, लक्ष्मीपुर, कोतवाली, मोतीनाला, आनंद नगर, लेमा गार्डन, सर्वोदय नगर, मदर टेरेसा, बेदी नगर, मिल्क स्कीम, किलकारी गार्डन, गोहलपुर, हाथीताल, भँवरताल, श्रीनाथ की तलैया, टाउन हॉल, बादशाह मंदिर, गुप्तेश्वर, पीएसएम एवं फूटाताल शामिल हैं। कोतवाली पानी की टंकी का लीकेज भी सुधारा जाएगा। पी-4

