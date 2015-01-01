पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेयजल समस्या:रमनगरा की दूसरी पाइप लाइन डली, वॉल्व लगाने 3 दिनों का शट डाउन, 5 वक्त नहीं मिलेगा पानी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आधे शहर में 15 की शाम, 16 और 17 को दोनों वक्त नहीं होगी जलापूर्ति
  • प्लांट के लीकेज को भी सुधारा जाएगा

लम्बे समय से रमनगरा वॉटर फिल्टर प्लांट का लीकेज शहरवासियों को परेशान करता आया है। लगभग हर त्योहार के समय इस लाइन ने धोखा दिया और लोगों को बूँद-बूँद पानी के लिए मोहताज कर दिया। इसे देखते हुए यह माँग उठी कि रमनगरा प्लांट की राईजिंग मेन लाइन के समानांतर एक नई लाइन डाली जाए, निगम ने ऐसा ही किया और अब यह नई लाइन डल चुकी है केवल वॉल्व लगना बाकी है जिसके लिए 15 से 17 दिसम्बर तक तीन दिनों का शटडाउन लेकर निगम यह कार्य कराएगा।

इस दौरान 15 की शाम और 16 तथा 17 दिसम्बर को दोनों ही वक्त पानी नहीं मिलेगा। इसके बाद पाइप लाइन लीकेज का डर हमेशा के लिए समाप्त हो जाएगा। किसी भी एक लाइन में लीकेज होने पर दूसरी लाइन से सप्लाई की जाएगी। नगर निगम कमिश्नर अनूप कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि नर्मदा जल प्रदाय योजनांतर्गत 120 एमएलडी रमनगरा जल शोधन संयंत्र हेतु डाली जा रही वैकल्पिक समानांतर 1 हजार एमएम व्यास की डीआई लाइन को अब जाेड़ने का कार्य किया जाना है।

इसके तहत 1300 एमएम व्यास की जीआरपी लाइन में 1200 एमएम व्यास के बटरफ्लाई वाॅल्व को लगाने तथा प्लांट के क्लीयर वॉटर सम्प में लीकेज सुधार का कार्य किया जाना है, जिसके कारण 15 दिसम्बर को सायंकालीन तथा 16 एवं 17 को प्रातः एवं सायंकालीन जलापूर्ति प्रभावित रहेगी।

इन टंकियों से नहीं मिलेगा पानी रमनगरा जलशोधन संयंत्र से भरी जाने वालीं टंकियाँ क्रमशः बिडला धर्मशाला, मेडिकल, गुलौआ, रामेश्वरम्, मदर टेरेसा, मनमोहन नगर, सर्वोदय नगर, राईट टाउन लक्ष्मीपुर, आनंद नगर, कोतवाली, लेमा गार्डन गोहलपुर, टिकुरी टोला, त्रिपुरी, मोतीनाला, मिल्क स्कीम एवं किलकारी गार्डन से जलापूर्ति अवरुद्ध होगी। लोगों को होने वाली असुविधा के लिए प्रशासक बी. चन्द्रशेखर, कार्यपालन यंत्री कमलेश श्रीवास्तव ने खेद व्यक्त किया है।

सदन में हुआ था निर्णय
नगर निगम सदन में करीब 4 साल पहले यह निर्णय लिया गया था कि रमनगरा की मुख्य लाइन के समानांतर एक नई लाइन बिछाई जाए ताकि किसी संकट के समय दूसरी पाइप लाइन से पानी दिया जा सके। लगभग 10 करोड़ रुपयों का यह कार्य अक्टूबर 2018 में शुरू हुआ था और इसे एक साल के अंदर ही पूरा करना था लेकिन नाले के कार्य और रेलवे ब्रिज के नीचे से लाइन ले जाने के कारण परेशानी बढ़ गई।

