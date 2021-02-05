पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नौकरी का झांसा देकर रेप और ठगी:निजी अस्पताल में सुरक्षा गार्ड है युवती, आरोपी दोगुनी उम्र का, 11 महीने से कर रहा था दुष्कर्म

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • पीड़ित युवती ने महिला थाने में दर्ज कराया रेप व ठगी का मामला
  • उधर, कटंगी में रिश्तेदार के घर गई नाबालिग के साथ घर में घुसकर रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जिले में दुष्कर्म की दो घटनाएं सामने आई है। एक निजी अस्पताल में सुरक्षा गार्ड की नौकरी करने वाली 30 वर्षीय युवती के साथ आरोपी पिछले 11 महीने से रेप कर रहा था। उसने युवती को नौकरी लगवाने का झांसा दिया था। इसके एवज में 50 हजार रुपए भी ले चुका है। वहीं, कटंगी क्षेत्र में मामा के घर गई 16 वर्षीय किशोरी के साथ घर में घुसकर 20 वर्षीय युवक ने रेप किया। कटंगी पुलिस ने रेप का प्रकरण दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया

मूलत: नैनपुर निवासी युवती शहर के गढ़ा बाजार में किराए से रहती है। वह शहर के एक निजी अस्पताल में सुरक्षा गार्ड की नौकरी करती है। अप्रैल 2020 में ऑटो में सफर के दौरान उसकी मुलाकात बरगी निवासी ओमप्रकाश मिश्रा (57) से हुई। हालांकि उस समय उसने युवती को अपना नाम रमेश तिवारी निवासी पिंडरई बताया था। युवती से दावा किया था कि वह कोर्ट में है। युवती को सरकारी नौकरी दिलाने का प्रलोभन दिया।इसके एवज में उससे 50 हजार रुपए ले लिया।

भोपाल वल्लभ भवन ले गया था आरोपी
एक-दो बार उसे लेकर भोपाल के वल्लभ भवन भी गया। इस दौरान वह युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म भी करता रहा। वह युवती को अपना अलग-अलग परिचय देता रहा। कभी ओम प्रकाश तिवारी, तो कभी ओम प्रकाश पांडे, कभी रमेश झारया तो कभी ओम प्रकाश झारिया बताता रहा। पीड़ित युवती के मुताबिक आरोपी ने न तो उसके पैसे लौटाए और न ही अब फोन कॉल ही रिसीव कर रहा है। परेशान होकर युवती महिला थाने पहुंची। वहां आरोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस ने धारा 420, 376 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।

घर में घुसकर किशोरी से रेप
कटंगी क्षेत्र के तमोरिया में 14 फरवरी को मामा के घर गई किशोरी (16) के साथ 20 वर्षीय प्रदीप बर्मन ने रेप किया। आरोपी भी किशोरी के पड़ोस में पाटन क्षेत्र में रहता है। उनकी पहले से जान-पहचान है। किशोरी मामा के घर गई थी। 14 फरवरी को वैलेंटाइन-डे मनाने प्रदीप भी वहां पहुंच गया।
उस समय किशोरी घर पर अकेली थी। मामा-मामी खेत गए हुए थे। किशोरी के अनुसार आरोपी ने उसके साथ रेप किया। कटंगी पुलिस ने घर में घुसकर रेप करने सहित पॉक्सो एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आज उसे कोर्ट में पेश करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में 100 रु. हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत, भोपाल में 97.25 रु. और मुंबई में 95.75 रु. लीटर बिक रहा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें