खाद्यान्न के वितरण में अनियमितता:राशन दुकानदार ने की गड़बड़ी, एफआईआर दर्ज करने के दिए निर्देश

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली के तहत उपभोक्ताओं को खाद्यान्न के वितरण में अनियमितता बरते जाने पर एसडीएम जबलपुर नम: शिवाय अरजरिया ने पनागर तहसील के अंतर्गत ग्राम रिठौरी की उचित मूल्य दूकान के विक्रता पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के निर्देश खाद्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को दिये हैं। सेल्समेन द्वारा इस दुकान से माह जनवरी का खाद्यान्न पीओएस मशीन में अँगूठा लगाकर उपभोक्ताओं को वितरित करना बताया गया जबकि जाँच में पाया गया कि उपभोक्ताओं को खाद्यान्न का वितरण किया ही नहीं गया है।

रिठौरी सेवा सहकारी समिति छत्तरपुर द्वारा संचालित उचित मूल्य दुकान की गुरुवार को कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति नियंत्रक संजय अग्रवाल एवं रोशनी पांडे ने जाँच की थी। जाँच में इस दुकान से 138 क्विंटल गेहूँ एवं 37.78 क्विंटल चावल का वितरण पंजी से करना बताया गया लेकिन वितरण रजिस्टर प्रस्तुत नहीं किया गया।

इसी तरह 224.74 क्विंटल गेहूँ, 50.89 क्विंटल चावल, 645 लीटर केरोसिन, 52 किलो शक्कर, 2.36 क्विंटल नमक एवं 5.07 क्विंटल चना का कोई हिसाब किताब भी सेल्समेन द्वारा जाँच के दौरान नहीं बताया गया। ये सामग्री जाँच के दौरान दुकान में कम भी पाई गई थी। गड़बड़ी को देखते हुए कार्यवाही के निर्देश दिये गये हैं।

