अधिसूचना जारी:रेलवे यूनियंस के मान्यता चुनाव दिसम्बर में होंगे...?

जबलपुर5 घंटे पहले
लंबे इंतजार के बाद ही सही लेकिन भारतीय रेल में मान्यता के लिए यूनियंस के चुनाव का मुहूर्त निकलने जा रहा है। दरअसल रेलवे बोर्ड ने सीक्रेट बैलेट इलेक्शन के मद्देनजर अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। जिसके साथ ही एनएफआईआर और डब्ल्यूसीआरएस ने चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियाँ शुरू कर दी हैं। समय की बाध्यता को देखते हुए रेलवे बोर्ड ने चुनाव में मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के लिए रेलकर्मियों की अंतिम मतदाता सूची जारी करने का आदेश दिया है।

बोर्ड ने यह भी कहा है कि सितम्बर 2020 में भर्ती हुए रेलकर्मी भी मताधिकार में शामिल हो सकते हैं, उन्हें भी वोटिंग का अधिकार होगा। नियम के अनुसार रेलवे में मान्यता प्राप्त यूनियनों का कार्यकाल 6 वर्ष होता है लेकिन लोकसभा चुनाव और कोविड-19 की वजह से मान्यता चुनाव में लगातार देरी होती चली गई लेकिन अब रेलवे बोर्ड मान्यता के चुनाव कराने को तैयार हो गया है।

