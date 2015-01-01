पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  Red Chili Powder And Spices Were Prepared By Mixing Husk And Color In Rice Flour, Food Department Busted Fake Spice Factory In Jabalpur

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध:चावल के आटे में भूसी और कलर मिलाकर तैयार करते थे लाल मिर्च पाउडर और मसाले, जबलपुर में नकली मसाला फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मसाला फैक्ट्री में जांच करते खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी और टीम के सदस्य
  • माढ़ोताल क्षेत्र के औरिया कटंगी बायपास स्थित गुप्ता वेयर हाउस में संचालित हो रही थी फैक्ट्री
  • आरती गृह उद्योग के नाम से मसाला फैक्ट्री का हो रहा था संचालन, खाद्य विभाग की कार्रवाई

खाद्य विभाग, नायब तहसीलदार और माढ़ोताल की संयुक्त टीम ने बुधवार रात को औरिया कटंगी बायपास स्थित गुप्ता वेयर हाउस में दबिश देकर नकली मसाला फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ किया। फैक्ट्री में चावल के आटे में भूसी और केमिकल मिक्स कर लाल मिर्च पाउडर, हल्दी, धनिया पाउडर व गरम मसाले तैयार कर उसकी पैकिंग की जा रही थी। टीम ने फैक्ट्री को सील करते हुए मसालों का सेम्पल जांच को भेजा है। आरोपी के खिलाफ माढ़ोताल थाने में खाद्य विभाग की ओर से एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराई गई है।
फैक्ट्री से संबंधित दस्तावेज नहीं पेश कर पाया
खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी अमरीश दुबे, माधुरी मिश्रा, सारिका दीक्षित की टीम ने नायब तहसीलदार अधारताल गौरव पांडे, माढ़ाेताल पुलिस के साथ बुधवार रात नौ बजे के लगभग कटंगी बायपास औरिया गांव के पास गुप्ता वेयर हाउस में दबिश दी। मौके पर अनमोल नगर त्रिमूर्ति नगर निवासी दीपक भोजक मौजूद मिला। वेयर हाउस में आरती गृह उद्योग नाम से मसाला फैक्ट्री संचालित हो रही थी। हालांकि दीपक भोजक फैक्ट्री से संबंधित कोई दस्तावेज नहीं दिखा पाया। वह मौके पर चावल पीसकर उसमें भूसी और कलर मिक्स कर मसाला तैयार कर रहा था। इस मसाले को पैकिंग कर बाजार में सप्लाई किया जाता था।
मौके से जब्त किया मिलावट वाले मसाले और केमिकल
खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी सहित टीम ने मौके से मिर्ची पाउडर, हल्दी पाउडर, धनिया पाउडर, अपद्रव्य के रूप में इस्तेमाल हो रहे अखाद्य रेड तेल, रंग, चावल, भूसी के नमूने जांच के लिए जब्त किए। फैक्ट्री को सील करते हुए दीपक के खिलाफ माढ़ोताल थाने में धारा 420, खाद्य सुरक्षा मानक अधिनियम 2006 व 2011 की धारा 26 (1) और 59 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कराया। टीआई रीना पांडे ने बताया कि मामले की जांच के बाद आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी होगी।

