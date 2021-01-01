पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Released From Jabalpur Central Jail On One Month Parole, Released On January 30, Wife Lodged Missing After Reaching Civil Lines

पैरोल पर रिहा बंदी लापता:जबलपुर सेंट्रल जेल से एक महीने के पैरोल पर हुआ था 30 जनवरी को रिहा, पत्नी ने सिविल लाइंस थाने पहुंच कर दर्ज कराई गुमशुदगी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
जबलपुर सेंट्रल जेल से पैरोल पर रिहा बंदी हुआ लापता, पुलिस तलाश में जुटी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जबलपुर सेंट्रल जेल से पैरोल पर रिहा बंदी हुआ लापता, पुलिस तलाश में जुटी।
  • हत्या के मामले में सजा काट रहा है गाडरवारा निवासी पूरनलाल
  • जेल प्रशासन ने फोन पर परिजनाें को कॉल कर दी थी सूचना

सेंट्रल जेल जबलपुर से पैरोल पर रिहा एक बंदी लापता हो गया है। बंदी को 30 जनवरी को एक महीने के पैरोल पर छोड़ा गया था। बावजूद वह घर नहीं पहुंचा। दो दिन इंतजार के बाद उसकी पत्नी तलाश करते हुए जबलपुर पहुंची और सिविल लाइंस थाने में उसकी गुमशुदगी का मामला दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने मामले में जेल प्रशासन से मामले में जानकारी मांगी है।
30 जनवरी को सेंट्रल से निकला था पूरनलाल
जानकारी के अनुसार पुरगवां गाडरवारा नरसिंहपुर निवासी पूरनलाल धानक हत्या के मामले में सजा काट रहा है। 30 जनवरी को सेंट्रल जेल से परिजनों को सूचना दी गई कि एक महीने के लिए पूरनलाल को पैरोल पर छोड़ा जा रहा है। परिवार का कोई सदस्य आकर ले जा सकता है। शाम तक कोई नहीं आया। रात 8.30 बजे पूरनलाल को पैरोल पर छोड़ दिया गया। जेल प्रशासन के मुताबिक महिला बंदी के मामले में ही वो घर तक पहुंचाते हैं।
31 को इंतजार के बाद पत्नी निकली तलाश में
पूरनलाल (40) की पत्नी जीजीबाई धनक पति का 31 जनवरी तक इंतजार करती रही। इसके बाद एक फरवरी को वह पति को ढूंढते हुए जबलपुर पहुंची। यहां सेंट्रल जेल में पति के बारे में जानकारी ली। इसके बाद रिश्तेदारों से लेकर अन्य सभी जगह फोन कॉल कर बात की। चारों तरफ तलाश करने के बाद उसने दो फरवरी को सिविल लाइंस थाने में पति की गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।
सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की जा रही है
सिविल लाइन थाना प्रभारी धीरज कुमार राज ने बताया कि पूरनलाल की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है। विक्टोरिया व मेडिकल में भी उसके बारे में पता किया गया। सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले जा रहे हैं कि जेल से निकलने के बाद पूरनलाल कहां निकला था।

