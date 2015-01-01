पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:दीपावली पर पटाखे नहीं जला पाएँगे शहरवासी, कलेक्टर ने लगाया प्रतिबंध

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस दीपावली शहरवासी पटाखे नहीं फोड़ पाएँगे। कलेक्टर ने पटाखों की ब्रिकी और इस्तेमाल पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। इसकी वजह शहर में दिनों दिन बढ़ रहा वायु प्रदूषण है। वर्तमान में एक्यूआई सेहत के लिए बहुत खराब माने जाने वाले स्तर 300 से ऊपर बना हुआ है। बुधवार की रात 8 बजे शहर का एक्यूआई 310 पर रहा।

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के निर्देश के प्रतिपालन में जिला कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध संबंधित आदेश जारी किया। आदेश में जिक्र है कि जिले में वायु प्रदूषण की अत्यंत खराब स्थिति और वर्तमान में कोविड-19 वायरस महामारी को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए 9 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर की मध्य रात्रि तक पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लागू रहेगा। इसमें सम्पूर्ण नगर निगम सीमा एवं केंट बोर्ड जबलपुर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत समस्त प्रकार के पटाखों का विक्रय एवं उपयोग प्रतिबंधित होगा।

आदेश मिलते ही दिखाई सख्ती
पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध का आदेश मिलते ही प्रशासनिक अमला सख्त हो गया और शहर में डेरा जमाकर बैठे दर्जन भर से अधिक पटाखा व्यवसायियों को शहर से बाहर जाने बाध्य करने लगा।

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण से बढ़े मरीज
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण के कारण ही मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। शहर में भी कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में हो रहे इजाफे को देखते हुए पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध बहुत जरूरी था, यदि ऐसा न किया जाता तो शहर का भी हाल दिल्ली जैसा होने में वक्त न लगता।

एक्यूआई बढ़ने की ये मुख्य वजहें

  • सर्दियों में हवा की गति कम हो जाती है, इससे प्रदूषण जम जाता है।
  • बिना पीयूसी वाले वाहनों का सड़कों पर रफ्तार से चलना।
  • धड़ल्ले से बेरोक-टोक शहर के बाहर व भीतर पराली जलाना।

आम लोगों के मन में उठ रहे प्रश्न

  • मौजूद पटाखा बाजारों से जो पटाखे बिक चुके हैं उनके इस्तेमाल पर जिला प्रशासन किस तरह रोक लगा पाएगा। कोरोना महामारी के चलते, भीड़-भाड़ से बचने पहले ही काफी संख्या में लोग पटाखे खरीद कर ले जा चुके हैं।
  • ननि सीमा क्षेत्र के बाहर यदि पटाखों की बिक्री और उनका इस्तेमाल होता है तो प्रदूषण शहरी क्षेत्रों में जरूर आएगा, जिस तरह पराली का धुआँ आता है। इससे आबोहवा बिगड़ेगी, प्रतिबंध का मतलब नहीं रह जाएगा।

कलेक्टर से मिलेगा भाजपा प्रतिनिधि मंडल
इस मामले में भाजपा का प्रतिनिधिमंडल गुरुवार की दोपहर 3 बजे कलेक्टर से मिलकर चर्चा करेगा। भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष जीएस ठाकुर ने बताया कि दीपावली जैसे सबसे बड़े त्योहार पर जबलपुर के पटाखा व्यापारी प्रतिवर्ष पूँजी लगाकर व्यापार करते हैं, लेकिन इस वर्ष अचानक उनकी दुकानें बंद करा दी गईं, जिससे व्यापारियों को बड़ा नुकसान होगा। दूसरी तरफ महाकोशल चैम्बर के अध्यक्ष रवि गुप्ता, उपाध्यक्ष राजेश चंडोक ने आदेश पर पुनर्विचार की माँग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें