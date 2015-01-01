पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्माण:लम्हेटा और सरस्वती घाट में सेतु निर्माण पर फिर अवरोध; दोनों के टेण्डर फाइनल स्टेज पर हो सकते हैं रद्द

जबलपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ,मामला लगातार अटक रहा

लम्हेटा से उस पार लम्हेटी तक और सरस्वती घाट से ग्वारी गाँव तक नर्मदा के ऊपर जो ब्रिज बनना है उसको लेकर संशय बरकरार है। लम्हेटा में 48 करोड़ की लागत से केबल स्टे ब्रिज और सरस्वती घाट से सामान्य पिलर ब्रिज को लेकर स्थानीय स्तर पर तो टेण्डर प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई थी, लेकिन मंत्रालय स्तर पर इसमें कुछ विराम लग गया है।

कारण तकनीकि बताया जा रहा है, लेकिन सच्चाई यही है कि नर्मदा के इस हिस्से में कोई भी नया ब्रिज बनाने को लेकर लंबे समय से पशोपेश चल रहा है। विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद कांग्रेस की जब सरकार आई तो इस प्रोजेक्ट को ठण्डे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया। इसके बाद सरकार बदलते ही प्रपोजल फिर जिंदा हुआ और इसके टेण्डर जारी कर दिए गए। लोकल स्तर पर प्रक्रिया पूरी हुई। मंत्रालय स्तर पर अब बताया जा रहा है कि ये टेण्डर लगभग निरस्त जैसे ही कर दिए गए हैं।

गौरतलब है कि तीन साल पहले इन दो ब्रिजों को राज्य सरकार ने बनाने का निर्णय लिया था। इसको लेकर कई बार पहले टेण्डर हुआ पर फाइनल नहीं हुआ। उसके बाद मामला आगे बढ़ता रहा। अब कोई बड़ी वजह नहीं है तो भी मामला उलझता दिख रहा है। नर्मदा के इस हिस्से में ब्रिज बनाने को लेकर माँग भी उठ रही है, तो वहीं नर्मदा प्रेमी आसपास के पर्यावरण, प्राकृतिक संपदा के संभावित नुकसान के लिहाज से बेहतर नहीं मानते हैं। लोक निर्माण सेतु के ईई प्रभाकर सिंह परिहार कहते हैं कि इसकी टेण्डर प्रक्रिया अभी अंतिम चरण में है, इसको लेकर अभी कोई आखिरी फैसला नहीं हो सका है।

मुख्य चिता यह है

इस हिस्से में ब्रिज बनने को लेकर चिंता यह व्यक्त की जा रही है कि यदि किसी भी तरह ब्रिज बनते हैं तो बड़े वाहनों का ज्यादा आना-जाना होगा। नर्मदा का जो हिस्सा नैसर्गिक, प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से भरपूर है उसमें मानवीय हस्तक्षेप बढ़ेगा और आने वाले समय में इससे किसी न किसी तरह नर्मदा को नुकसान हो सकता है। नर्मदा पार रेत का उत्खनन भी बढ़ सकता है। नर्मदा भक्त इस तरह के ब्रिज को लेकर ज्यादा उत्साहित नहीं हैं, वहीं ग्रामीण कह रहे हैं इनके बनने से नुकसान नहीं है।

इस अंदाज में बनना है

लम्हेटा से नर्मदा के उस पार लम्हेटी तक 492 मीटर का 15 स्पॉन का केबल स्टे ब्रिज बनना है। यह ब्रिज अमूमन वैसा ही होगा जैसा अभी इलाहाबाद में गंगा और यमुना नदी के ऊपर केबल स्टे ब्रिज बना है। दूसरा ब्रिज जो सरस्वती घाट से उस पार ग्वारीगाँव तक बनना है वह 5 स्पॉन की पिलर पद्धति का सेतु होगा। इस ब्रिज की कुल लंबाई 450 मीटर तय की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें