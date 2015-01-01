पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाकी पर चोर:लुटेरे भारी-11 महीने में जबलपुर में 6.19 करोड़ से अधिक की चोरी-लूट, खुलासा महज 25 प्रतिशत

जबलपुर26 मिनट पहले
पुलिस के जारी आंकड़े
  • लूट-चोरी के प्रकरणों में पुलिस करती है खेल, वारदात होने पर खरीदी रेट और बरामदगी पर वर्तमान कीमत बताती है

चोर और लुटेरे बेखौफ होकर वारदात दर वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। 11 महीने में चोर-लुटेरों ने 6.19 करोड़ की संपत्ति चुरा ली पर पुलिस महज 25 प्रतिशत ही प्रकरणों का खुलासा कर पाई। अब साल का आखिरी महीना चल रहा है तो ऐसे मामले में खात्मा लगाने की तैयारी कर ली है। संपत्ति मामले में पुलिस खात्मा लगाकर प्रकरणों को समाप्त करा लेती है।

वहीं पुलिस वारदात को दर्ज करने में और खुलासे में भी खेल करती है। वारदात के बाद शिकायत करने पर संपत्ति की खरीदी गई कीमत दर्ज करते हैं। जबकि खुलासे के समय वह वर्तमान कीमत दर्शाते हैं। यहीं कारण है कि महज 25 प्रतिशत प्रकरणों का खुलासा करने वाली जबलपुर पुलिस ने संपत्ति बरामदगी में 50 प्रतिशत का आंकड़ा दर्शा दिया।
लुटेरों को पकड़ने में आगे, चोरों के आगे पस्त
पुलिस के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि वह लुटेरों को पकड़ने में तो आगे रहती है, लेकिन बात जब चोरों को पकड़ने की आती है, तो सारी पुलिसिंग धरी रह जाती है। लूट के मामले में पुलिस ने 42 प्रतिशत प्रकरणों का खुलासा करने में सफल रही। संपत्ति बरामदगी में भी 41 प्रतिशत आंकड़ा रहा। बात चोरी की करें तो पुलिस के आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले हैं। घर में घुसकर चोरी के 328 प्रकरणों में महज 67 का ही खुलासा पुलिस कर पाई। 80 प्रतिशत प्रकरण अब तक अनसुलझे हैं। अब पुलिस अपने इस नाकामी को खात्मा से ढकने की कवायद में जुटी है।

एसपी कार्यालय
एसपी कार्यालय

वाहन चोरी के मामले सबसे अधिक
जिले में वाहन चोरी के मामले सबसे अधिक सामने आए। 11 महीने में जिले में 500 वाहन चोरी हो गए। इसमें बरामदगी का आंकड़ा बेहद कम है। साधारण चोरी के 237 प्रकरण सामने आए। कुल 737 प्रकरणों में महज 197 का ही खुलासा हो पाया। ये आंकड़ा भी महज 26 प्रतिशत ही है। पुलिस ने चोरी गई संपत्ति का आंकड़ा चार करोड़ से अधिक दर्शाया है। मौजूदा कीमत में यह आंकड़ा 11 करोड़ पार कर जाएगा। जबकि पुलिस ने मौजूदा कीमत के आधार पर जो खुलासा किया है, वह पौने तीन करोड़ ही है।
जेवर सराफा में तो वाहन कबाड़ी के यहां
पुलिस सूत्रों के मानें तो चोरी के वाहन सबसे अधिक कबाड़ियों के यहां खपाए जा रहे हैं। शहर में रोज दो से तीन वाहन चोरी हो रही है। पूर्व में कुछ खुलासे में पुलिस ने कबाड़ियों को भी आरोपी बनाया है। वहीं जेवर की सबसे अधिक खपत सराफा में हो रहा है। पिछले दिनों विजय नगर टीआई ने सराफा में एक व्यापारी को पूछताछ के लिए उठाने पहुंची तो वहां हंगामा मच गया। जबकि आरोपी ने सराफा व्यापारी के यहां चोरी का जेवर बेचने का बयान दिया था।
रोज टूट रहे घरों व दुकानों के ताले
लॉकडाउन के बाद से संपत्ति संबंधी अपराधों का ग्राफ बढ़ गया है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोग जहां अपने घरों में रहे तो संपत्ति संबंधी वारदातें ठहर सी गई थी। अनलॉक के बाद लूट, चोरी व गृहभेदन के प्रकरण बढ़ गए। आलम ये है कि आए दिन दुकानों व मकानों के ताले टूट रहे हैं। व्यापारी रात में दुकान बंद कर घर जाता है और अगले दिन सुबह शटर के ताले टूटे मिलते हैं। वैवाहिक समारोहों में लोगों का जाना दूभर हो गया था। सुने मकानों का ताला लगातार टूट रहे हैं।

पुलिस के जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार
पुलिस के जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार

इसलिए कारण रिकवरी का बढ़ जाता है प्रतिशत
पुलिस के आंकड़े में बीते 11 माह में हुए संपत्ति संबंधी अपराधों में महज 25 प्रतिशत ही पुलिस खुलासा कर पाई, पर बरामदगी के आंकड़े 50 प्रतिशत पहुंच गए। संपत्ति संबंधी अपराधों की एफआईआर में पुलिस संपत्ति की वर्तमान कीमत नहीं लिखती। यदि 20 साल पूर्व बनवाए गए सोने के जेवर चोरी हो गए तो उस समय की कीमत अंकित कर एफआईआर दर्ज की जाती है। परंतु चोरी का खुलासा होने के बाद उसी संपत्ति को वर्तमान कीमत से जोड़ दिया जाता है।

आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान
आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान

चोरी-लूट के लंबित प्रकरणों की समीक्षा कर रहे
संपत्ति संबंधी अपराधों के निराकरण की चुनौती पुलिस ने स्वीकार की है। लंबित प्रकरणों की समीक्षा की जा रही है। पेशेवर आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए सभी थाना प्रभारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जोन की समीक्षा में भी पुलिस अधीक्षकों को संपत्ति संबंधी अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने के निर्देश दए गए हैं।
भगवत सिंह चौहान, आईजी, जबलपुर जोन

