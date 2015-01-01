पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरने पर श्रमिक:कहा- किसी भी सूरत में निजीकरण सही नहीं

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय श्रम संगठनों द्वारा 26 नवम्बर की आम हड़ताल के समर्थन में हिंद मजदूर सभा द्वारा बिरसा मुंडा चौक अधारताल में केंद्र सरकार की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के विरोध में धरना आयोजित किया गया। श्रमिक नेताओं का कहना रहा कि निजीकरण किसी सूरत में सही नहीं माना जा सकता है।

हिंद मजदूर सभा के प्रदेश के अतिरिक्त महासचिव नेम सिंह ने कहा कि शासकीय संस्थानों, रेलवे, ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्रियों के निजीकरण निगमीकरण, काला किसान कानून, एनपीएस, श्रम कानूनों में बदलाव, बिजली उद्योग के निजीकरण की नीतियों के विरोध में धरना दिया जा रहा है। इसमें एचएमएस, एआईटीयूसी, सीआईटीयू, एआईडीईएफ, शहर कांग्रेस के अलावा वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे एंप्लाईज यूनियन, जीसीएफ मजदूर संघ, ओएफके लेबर यूनियन व व्हीएफजे वर्कर्स शामिल हैं।

एआईडीईएफ के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एसएन पाठक ने श्रम कानूनों में बदलाव का विरोध किया, साथ ही आम आदमी पर पड़ने वाले दुष्प्रभाव की चर्चा भी की। धरना स्थल पर नवीन लिटोरिया, एके नायक, एसके मिश्रा, शरद बोरकर, सुनील श्रीवास्तव, अमरीश सिंह, नितेश सिंह, आशीष श्रीवास्तव, वीरेंद्र साहू, भवानी पटेल, पीपी पटेल, मो. नसीम, सरमन रजक, रमेश बोहित, पुष्पेंद्र सिंह व राकेश जायसवाल मौजूद रहे।

