कोरोना इफैक्ट:आधा भी नहीं रह गया सलवार सूट का कारोबार; पहले हर माह 90 करोड़ का होता था कामकाज

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अब आया 45 के नीचे, कच्चे माल की सप्लाई में अभी भी दिक्कतें

देश के प्रमुख राज्यों में पहचान बना चुका शहर का सलवार सूट उद्योग एक समय महीने में 90 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का व्यापार करता था, मगर अब यह सिमट कर 45 करोड़ रुपए के नीचे आ गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण काल के दौरान एक समय ऐसा भी आया था कि यह उद्योग पूरी तरह बंद होने की कगार पर आ गया था, हालाँकि अभी भी कुछ जिलों में कारोबार बढ़ नहीं पा रहा है और सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत कच्चे माल की आ रही है।

शहर को कच्चे माल की सबसे बड़ी खेप सूरत से मिलती है, जहाँ अभी भी कोरोना का संक्रमण और आने वाले दिनों में इसके घटने-बढ़ने की संभावना के मद्देनजर यहाँ के व्यापारी अभी भी कई राज्यों में पूर्व की तरह माल भेजने से कतरा रहे हैं, जिससे इस उद्योग में तेजी नहीं आ पा रही है। इंडस्ट्री संचालक इस बात का भी अनुमान लगा रहे हैं कि आने वाले दिनों में रमजान, शादियाँ और कर्नाटक का त्योहार औगादी के चलते इस उद्योग के हालात फिर से सुधरने की संभावना है।

वजह और भी...

  • लॉकडाउन के दौरान शादियों का सीजन निकल गया, जिससे कारोबार को बड़ी चोट लगी है। सबसे बड़ी खरीददारी दीपावली और ईद में प्रभावित रही।
  • सलवार सूट की डिमांड कम होने के पीछे एक और वजह प्लाजो, लेगी व कुर्ती का चलन बढ़ना भी बताया जा रहा है।
  • गारमेंट के उद्योग में ग्रीष्मकाल को भी बेहद अहम माना जाता रहा है। इस गर्मी में कॉटन बेस सलवार सूट की बिकवाली की उम्मीद है।

लॉकडाउन ने तोड़ दिया कारोबार
पिछले चार-पाँच माह से सलवार सूट कारोबार की स्थिति डगमगाई हुई है। इस उद्योग से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि शहर का सलवार सूट दक्षिण प्रांत में सबसे ज्यादा पंसदीदा है, इसके अलावा मप्र और छग में भी इसकी डिमांड है। आंध्रप्रदेश तो मण्डी कहलाती है, मगर पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन के कारण यह इंडस्ट्री बंद होने की कगार पर पहुँच गई थी।

नए क्षेत्रों से पनपने की उम्मीद
उद्योग-व्यापार से जुड़े लोगों का मानना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी के बाद शहर से कुछ नए क्षेत्र भी जुड़ गए हैं, जिनमें कलकत्ता, बैंगलोर, कानपुर, रायपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखण्ड शामिल हैं। इन क्षेत्रों में शहर के सलवार सूट की माँग बढ़ रही है, जिससे आने वाले दिनों में व्यापार में तेजी संभव हो सकती है।

फैक्ट फाइल

  • जबलपुर में करीब 550 सलवार सूट कारखाने संचालित हो रहे।
  • एक कारखाने में 20 से 25 कारीगरों का चलता है रोजगार।
  • प्रदेश की सलवार सूट की सबसे बड़ी मण्डी कहलाती है जबलपुर।
  • यहाँ से रोजाना 50 से 60 पार्सल अन्य राज्यों के लिए भेजे जाते थे।
  • अब इनकी संख्या 20 से 25 पर आकर सिमटी।
