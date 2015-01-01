पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:सिद्धघाट पर ही क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठे समर्थ भैयाजी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
नर्मदा तट पर अवैध उत्खनन, अवैध निर्माण, गौ संवर्धन को लेकर समर्थ भैयाजी सरकार के सान्निध्य में नर्मदा भक्तों द्वारा बुधवार को सिद्धघाट से जनजागरण पद यात्रा निकाली जानी थी, लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा 24 घंटे में कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिए जाने के बाद पद यात्रा को सिद्धघाट पर ही विश्राम दे दिया गया।

लेकिन माँ नर्मदा पूजन के साथ सिद्ध घाट से नर्मदा पुत्रों ने समर्थ भैयाजी सरकार के सान्निध्य एवं स्वामी गिरिशानंद महाराज की उपस्थिति में क्रमिक अनशन शुरू किया। प्रशासन ने सिद्धघाट पर पद यात्रा को रोकने का प्रयास किया, जिस पर समर्थ सद््गुरु भैयाजी सरकार सिद्धघाट पर ही बैठ गए।

भैयाजी सरकार ने कहा कि जब तक कार्यवाही नहीं होगी, तब तक क्रमिक अनशन पद यात्रा जनजागरण होगा। इस अवसर पर भारत सिंह यादव, नीलेश रावल, शिव यादव, विशाल तिवारी, अम्बुज मिश्रा, ओंकार दुबे, छोटे राव, रोहित तिवारी, रविकरण साहू, संजू डेलन, प्रतीक राव, रामरतन, कमलेश सिंह, रविन्द्र कुशवाहा आदि उपस्थित थे।पी-2

