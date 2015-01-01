पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना रॉयल्टी डम्पर से ढुल रही थी रेत, चालक गिरफ्तार

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
पनागर थाना पुलिस ने मझौली बायपास के पास गुरुवार की रात पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान अवैध रूप से रेत के परिवहन में लगे एक डम्पर को जब्त किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि रात में पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान रेत से भरा डम्पर गोसलपुर की तरफ से आता दिखा, जिसे रोककर चालक से पूछताछ की गई तो उसने रॉयल्टी नहीं होने की जानकारी दी और डम्पर मालिक गांधीग्राम, बुढ़ागर निवासी धीरेन्द्र गुप्ता के कहने पर बुढ़ागर से चोरी की रेत लोड कर पनागर में बन रहे पेट्रोल पंप में पहुँचाने की बात बताई।

चोरी की रेत व डम्पर को जब्त करते हुए आरोपी चालक ग्राम बेला निवासी रविन्द्र कुमार काछी 42 वर्षीय के खिलाफ खनिज अधिनियम के तहत कार्यवाही करते हुए गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

पुलिस पर लीपापोती का आरोप
सूत्रों के अनुसार डम्पर बुढ़ागर निवासी भाजपा के एक नेता का बताया जा रहा है। ऐसे में पुलिस मामले की लीपापोती करते हुए गलत व्यक्ति को वाहन मालिक बताकर मुख्य आरोपी को बचाने में जुटी हुई है। भाजपा नेता द्वारा थाने में पहुँचकर विवाद करने की जानकारी भी सामने आई है।

