जनसुनवाई:आरोपी को बचाकर प्रार्थी पर लादा मुकदमा; जनसुनवाई के दौरान पीड़ितों ने लगाई न्याय की गुहार

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
जनसुनवाई के दौरान जय रेवाखंड के बैनर तले एएसपी अमित कुमार को एक शिकायत देकर बताया गया कि हत्या के प्रयास के मामले में ओमती पुलिस द्वारा मामले की लीपापोती करते हुए आरोपी को बचाते हुए प्रार्थी को ही आरोपी बना दिया गया है। उन्होंने मामले में निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई की माँग की है। इस संबंध में आर्य कन्या स्कूल के पास रहने वाली रूपाली साहू ने शिकायत देकर बताया कि उसका भाई नीरज साहू चायनीज की दुकान चलाता है।

9 नवंबर को उसके भाई पर हमला किया गया था और उसे ही आरोपी बना दिया गया है। न्यू कंचनपुर शारदा काॅलोनी निवासी पुष्पा देवी ठाकुर ने पड़ोसी द्वारा विवाद करने व झूठे मामले में फँसाने की धमकी दी जाने की शिकायत कर निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई की माँग की है। इसी तरह कांग्रेस के सुरेंद्र यादव ने पूर्व में केंट प्रकरण में न्यायालय की गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन किए जाने पर कार्रवाई की माँग की है।

इसी प्रकार रंजीत बग्गा ने अपने एक मित्र को डेढ़ लाख की सहायता करने व उससे पैसे वापस माँगने पर उसके द्वारा हथौड़े से हमला कर घायल किए जाने के मामले में कार्रवाई की माँग की है। वहीं लालमाटी द्वारका नगर निवासी काजल वजीरानी ने शिकायत देकर बताया कि उसके पति भोपाल में जेल प्रहरी हैं, जिनके खिलाफ दहेज प्रताड़ना का मामला चल रहा है। पति उसे अश्लील मैसेज करके परेशान करता है।

बिल्डर से एक लाख की माँग - ग्वारीघाट थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाले बिल्डर शंकर गोस्वामी द्वारा एसपी को एक शिकायत देकर रुपयों की माँग करने वाले बदमाशों पर कार्रवाई की माँग की है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि क्षेत्र के दो बदमाशों द्वारा 1 लाख की माँग की जा रही है और 15 दिन में दो बार जानलेवा हमला किया जा चुका है। 15 दिन पूर्व प्रताड़ना के चलते उसने जहर का सेवन कर लिया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट थाने में दर्ज है। उसके बावजूद सोमवार को पुन: बदमाशों ने हमला किया और घर में घुसकर साढ़े 18 हजार रुपये लूट कर ले गए। मोहल्ले के लोगों की भीड़ जमा होने पर बदमाश धमकी देकर भाग गए।

