  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Schools To Be Opened On The Lines Of "Kendriya Vidyalayas"; Will Be Operated In Both Hindi And English Medium With World Class Facilities

प्राइवेट जैसे होंगे ‘सीएम राइजिंग स्कूल':350 स्कूलों से होगी शुरुआत, नर्सरी से 12वीं तक पढ़ाई, बस सुविधा भी; कैबिनेट बैठक में प्रेजेंटेशन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
15 से 20 किमी की परिधि में रहने वाले विद्यार्थी करेंगे अध्ययन। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
15 से 20 किमी की परिधि में रहने वाले विद्यार्थी करेंगे अध्ययन। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • विश्वस्तरीय सुविधाओं के साथ हिन्दी-अंग्रेजी दोनों माध्यमों में होंगे संचालित

प्राइवेट स्कूलों की तरह मप्र सरकार भी अब क्वालिटी एजुकेशन की दिशा में काम करने जा रही है। हर जिले या ब्लॉक में एक स्कूल होगा, जिसमें नर्सरी से लेकर 12वीं तक की न केवल शिक्षा मिलेगी, बल्कि बच्चों को उनके घरों से स्कूल लाने-छोड़ने की बस सुविधा भी दी जाएगी। इन स्कूलों के आसपास 15 किमी तक फिर कोई दूसरा स्कूल नहीं होगा।

कैबिनेट बैठक में इस नए प्रस्ताव के साथ शिक्षा विभाग की प्रमुख सचिव रश्मि अरुण शमी ने अपना प्रेजेंटेशन दिया। इन स्कूलों को ‘सीएम राइजिंग स्कूल’ कहा जाएगा। इस दौरान विभागीय मंत्री इंदर सिंह परमार भी मौजूद रहे। प्रदेश में ऐसे 350 स्कूलों से शुरुआत की जा रही है। इनमें आधारभूत सुविधाओं, खेल मैदान, शिक्षा और टीचरों की कमी नहीं होगी। इसके बाद हर राइजिंग स्कूल के आसपास के 15 किमी में मौजूद दूसरे स्कूल भवनों को शासन के सुपुर्द कर दिया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान समेत तमाम मंत्रियों ने इस नए प्रस्ताव पर सहमति दे दी। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग इन राइजिंग स्कूलों के जरिए एकेडेमिक टार्गेट को पूरा करेगा।

परफाॅर्मेंस गारंटी अब 5 के बजाए 3% लगेगी
कोरोना काल में ठेकेदारों को हुए नुकसान के मद्देनजर राज्य सरकार ने 31 दिसंबर 2021 तक होने वाले सभी निर्माणों पर परफोर्मेंस गारंटी की राशि 5 से घटाकर तीन प्रतिशत कर दी है। प्रदेश के अन्य विभागों के नए अनुबंधों में इस छूट/राहत को लागू करने के लिए विभाग को अधिकृत किया गया है। इस निर्णय से प्रदेश में निर्माण कार्यों के लिए निजी क्षेत्र के पास अधिक राशि उपलब्ध होगी। कार्यों में गति आएगी। करीब 150 करोड़ रुपए की लिक्विडिटी (वित्तीय तरलता) निजी क्षेत्र को उपलब्ध होने की संभावना है।

कैबिनेट के फैसले

  • मैप आईटी का एमपीएसईडीसी में विलय।
  • वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए शून्य प्रतिशत ऋण को मंजूरी।
  • दुग्ध संघों को कार्यशील पूंजी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 15 करोड़ की मदद।

मंत्रियों को दी केंद्रीय बजट की जानकारी
कैबिनेट बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिहं चौहान ने केंद्रीय बजट पर बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि डीएफआई (वित्तीय विकास संस्थान) के गठन की घोषणा हुई है। इससे दीर्घ-कालीन कर्ज मिल सकेगा। यह मध्यप्रदेश के लिए हितकारी होगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मंत्री अपने विभागों के संबंध में अध्ययन करके दिल्ली जाएं और अधिक से अधिक राशि लेने की कोशिश करें। कुपोषण, 10 लाख से अधिक आबादी के नगरों के विकास के प्रावधान, जल-जीवन मिशन, शहरी स्वच्छता मिशन आदि के साथ उज्जवला योजना के कनेक्शन अधिक से अधिक लेने की कोशिश करें। सात नए टैक्सटाइल पार्क प्रारंभ करने की योजना का भी लाभ लें।

जबलपुर के 186 सरकारी स्कूल चयनित, 15 से 20 किमी की परिधि में रहने वाले विद्यार्थी करेंगे अध्ययन

आने वाले समय में सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थी भी सीबीएसई-आईसीएसई स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों के समान कदमताल करते नजर आएँगे। ये कार्य सरकार की सीएम राइज योजना के तहत होगा, जिसमें केन्द्रीय विद्यालय की तर्ज पर सरकारी स्कूलों को विकसित किया जाएगा। इन स्कूलों में हिन्दी और अंग्रेजी दोनों माध्यमों की पढ़ाई होने सहित विश्वस्तरीय सुविधाएँ विद्यार्थियों को मुहैया कराई जाएँगी। ऐसे स्कूलों में 15 से 20 किमी के दायरे में आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। उन्हें स्कूल बस-वैन आदि की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

इस योजना के तहत प्रत्येक स्कूल पर 20 करोड़ की राशि सरकार खर्च करेगी। जबलपुर जिले के 186 सरकारी स्कूलों को सीएम राइज योजना के लिए चिन्हित किया गया है। ये स्कूल स्विमिंग पूल, बैंकिंग काउंटर, डिजिटल स्टूडियो, कैफेटेरिया, जिम, थिंकिंग एरिया आदि से लैस रहेंगे। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग का प्रयास सरकारी स्कूलों की बदतर हो चुकी हालत को बेहतर बनाना है, ताकि स्कूलों में घटती छात्र संख्या को बढ़ाया जा सके।

बेहतर परिणाम लाना है उद्देश्य
विद्यार्थियों का बौद्धिक स्तर सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई स्कूलों के मुताबिक लाना तथा सरकारी स्कूलों का परिणाम बेहतर लाना है। ये स्कूल चार स्तर (संकुल से नीचे, संकुल, ब्लॉक और जिला) पर तैयार होंगे। जो शिक्षक इन स्कूलों में अध्यापन कराएँगे वे एक खास किस्म की ट्रेनिंग के उपरांत परीक्षा पास कर आएँगे। सूत्र बता रहे हैं कि ऐसे स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों को हॉस्टल, परिवहन के साधन इसलिए मुहैया कराए जा रहे हैं, ताकि विद्यार्थियों का पूरा फोकस अध्ययन पर रहे और वे निजी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों के मुकाबले खुद को खड़ा पा सकें। इन स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों का ड्रेस कोड निजी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों की भाँति रहेगा।

पुराने स्कूल होंगे मर्ज
स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग की जो प्लानिंग है उसके तहत प्रत्येक 3 किलोमीटर में एक सीएम राइज स्कूल खोला जाएगा। इस दायरे में आने वाले अन्य सभी स्कूलों को इसमें मर्ज कर दिया जाएगा। सीएम राइज स्कूल में खुद का शानदार भवन होने के साथ ही अध्यापन के लिए आवश्यक अन्य संसाधन मौजूद रहेंगे। प्रदेश में स्थित तीन हजार संकुल केंद्रों को स्कूलों की सूची भेजकर सीएम राइज के लिए तीन-तीन स्कूलों का चयन करने के निर्देश थे। सरकार ने 2023 में सीएम राइज योजना के स्कूल शुरू करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। नई शिक्षा नीति में 15 से 20 किमी के दायरे में पुराने स्कूलों को मर्ज करने कहा गया है।

ये रहेंगी सुविधाएँ
संकुल से नीचे के स्कूल : कवर्ड कैंपस, स्मार्ट रूम, स्मार्ट क्लास, आईटीसी लैब (कम्प्यूटर लैब), म्यूजिक रूम, आर्ट एंड क्राफ्ट रूम सहित बैंकिंग काउंटर, कैफेटेरिया, क्रिएटिव थिंकिंग एरिया, जिम और एनसीसी आदि की सुविधा रहेगी। ब्लॉक स्तरीय स्कूलों में संकुल स्कूलों की तमाम सुविधाओं के साथ ऑडिटोरियम और शिक्षकों के लिए मकान की सुविधा रहेगी। जिला स्तरीय स्कूलों में स्विमिंग पूल, डिजिटल स्टूडियो, ट्रैक एंड फील्ड की सुविधा दी जाएगी।

फैक्ट फाइल

  • 180 स्कूलों की सीएम राइज के तह हुआ चयन
  • 200 है जिले में हाई और हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूलों की संख्या
  • 2300 प्राथमिक 554 माध्यमिक हैं।
