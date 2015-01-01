पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध:एसडीएम ने 2100 किलो मिलावटी मावा और मिल्क केक जब्त किया, ग्वालियर से लाया जा रहा था जबलपुर में मावा

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईएसबीटी में कार्रवाई के दौरान एसडीएम
  • दीवाली के त्यौहार में खपाने की थी तैयारी, सैम्पल जांच को भेजा
  • आईएसबीटी में एसडीएम और खाद्य विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने मारा छापा

दीनदयाल चौक स्थित आईएसबीटी (अंतर राज्यीय बस टर्मिनस) में बुधवार को एसडीएम पाटन ने छापा मारकर 2100 किलो मिलावटी मावा और मिल्क केक जब्त किया। उक्त मावा ग्वालियर से लाया जा रहा था। दीवाली के त्यौहार में इसे खपाने की तैयारी थी। एसडीएम की इस कार्रवाई से हड़कंप मचा रहा। बस चालक और परिचालक ने बताया कि यहां मावा शहर के तीन व्यापारियों ने मंगवाए थे। तीनों की सुपुर्दगी में मावा जब्त करते हुए सेम्पल जांच लेकर जांच को भेजा है।

जब्त मिक्स केक व मावा की जांच करती टीम
जब्त मिक्स केक व मावा की जांच करती टीम

पाटन एसडीएम की कार्रवाई
पाटन एसडीएम आशीष पांडेय ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि एक बस में ग्वालियर से 2100 किलो मावा और नकली मिल्क केक लाया जा रहा है। इस सूचना पर सुबह 10.30 बजे के लगभग आईएसबीटी में दबिश दी गई। मौके पर 40 बंडल मावा व मिल्क केक जब्त किया गया।

मिल्क केक की जगह लिखा था मिस्क केक

खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी देवकी सोनवानी, अमरीश दुबे व विनोद दुबे भी मौके पर पहुंचे थे। उक्त अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आकाश सिंघई ने 900 किलो, हरिदास नेमा ने मिस्क केक 450 किलो और विकास केसरवानी ने 750 किलो मिक्स केक मंगाया था। इसकी कीमत 2.92 लाख रुपए है। जब्ती कर उक्त मावा व मिक्स केक तीनों की सुपुर्दगी में रखवाया गया है। सेम्पल सील कर लैब भिजवाया गया। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

गत्तों में पैक मिक्स केक व मावा
गत्तों में पैक मिक्स केक व मावा

दीवाली त्यौहार को लेकर अलर्ट पर है प्रशासन
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने सभी एसडीएम व तहसीलदार को खाद्य विभाग के साथ मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया है। दीवाली त्यौहार को भुनाने व्यापारी और मिलावटखोर सक्रिय हैं। बड़े पैमाने पर मिलावटी मिठाई तैयार कराई जा रही है। लोगों की सेहत न बिगड़े, इसके लिए सभी को अलर्ट पर रहने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम के सभी 11 खिलाड़ी मैच विनर, 2 खिलाड़ी आज तक इंटरनेशनल नहीं खेले - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें